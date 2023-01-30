Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway/CFS basketball twinbill happens Monday
MURRAY — A makeup date has been found for Calloway County’s postponed basketball doubleheader with Christian Fellowship. Those games were postponed Tuesday because of wintry weather. On Wednesday, Calloway County Schools said that the 4th District girls and boys matchups now will be replayed Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men win offensive showdown with Belmont
MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
Murray Ledger & Times
Witherspoon transfers to Samford, will be coached by familiar Racer faces
BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal. And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fletcher’s school-record high jump highlights Racers’ weekend in Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.
Murray Ledger & Times
Day after visiting Murray, Morant nets triple-double
PHOENIX — With his team mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak, former Murray State star Ja Morant made a quick visit Saturday to Murray, hours after he and his Memphis teammates returned from a loss at Minnesota on Friday. Perhaps that helped clear his mind. Maybe it produced...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers softball tabbed 2nd in Valley, 2 named preseason all-conference
MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers have open-door policy with Prohm
MURRAY — Many fans probably did not even notice what happened and could not recall it today. It was subtle, yet it told of the bond that has formed between the players of the Murray State men’s basketball team and Head Coach Steve Prohm.
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Madisonville coffee venture expands with Hopkinsville’s Campfire Roasters
A family-owned coffee business in Western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna Grace graduated from Liberty University...
Murray Ledger & Times
21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
kbsi23.com
Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes
(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women would love ‘Groundhog Day’ repeat tonight against Belmont
MURRAY — Today is Feb. 2, known throughout America as “Groundhog Day.”. And it was this day that was the subject of what can be considered a movie classic. It starred acting star Bill Murray as a Pennsylvania weatherman who becomes stuck in the town of Punxsutawney (where a groundhog seeing or not seeing his shadow holds everyone’s attention) and suddenly is thrust into having to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again.
Murray Ledger & Times
City of Murray announces trash pick-up changes
MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather. The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
Murray Ledger & Times
Respite from ice on its way
MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)
Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
