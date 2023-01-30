MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO