Murray Ledger & Times
Witherspoon transfers to Samford, will be coached by familiar Racer faces
BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal. And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men win offensive showdown with Belmont
MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fletcher’s school-record high jump highlights Racers’ weekend in Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer golf welcomes Albans, Wall
MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team announced the signing of Lennon Albans and Trey Wall who will join head coach Jacob Miller in the fall of 2023 as freshmen. Albans comes to Murray State from Nottingham, England and Wall hails from Benton.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway/CFS basketball twinbill happens Monday
MURRAY — A makeup date has been found for Calloway County’s postponed basketball doubleheader with Christian Fellowship. Those games were postponed Tuesday because of wintry weather. On Wednesday, Calloway County Schools said that the 4th District girls and boys matchups now will be replayed Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Day after visiting Murray, Morant nets triple-double
PHOENIX — With his team mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak, former Murray State star Ja Morant made a quick visit Saturday to Murray, hours after he and his Memphis teammates returned from a loss at Minnesota on Friday. Perhaps that helped clear his mind. Maybe it produced...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers have open-door policy with Prohm
MURRAY — Many fans probably did not even notice what happened and could not recall it today. It was subtle, yet it told of the bond that has formed between the players of the Murray State men’s basketball team and Head Coach Steve Prohm.
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
wbiw.com
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement
INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Murray Ledger & Times
21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
Murray Ledger & Times
Supporting Heroes provides services for fallen officers’ families
MURRAY – When tragedy strikes a law enforcement, fire or EMS agency, the Louisville-based nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes is there to help the first responder’s family and colleagues grieve and handle the aftermath of their death. According to supportingheroes.org, Supporting Heroes provides a variety of services to family...
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women would love ‘Groundhog Day’ repeat tonight against Belmont
MURRAY — Today is Feb. 2, known throughout America as “Groundhog Day.”. And it was this day that was the subject of what can be considered a movie classic. It starred acting star Bill Murray as a Pennsylvania weatherman who becomes stuck in the town of Punxsutawney (where a groundhog seeing or not seeing his shadow holds everyone’s attention) and suddenly is thrust into having to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois
PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
