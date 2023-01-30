Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
sportszion.com
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs estimate multiple players, including L’Jarius Sneed, wouldn’t practice Wednesday
The Chiefs didn’t practice Wednesday, but the team was required to release an estimated injury report as if they were on the field. It’s a good thing the Chiefs didn’t work out because multiple players would have been absent. The Chiefs estimated that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)...
Wichita Eagle
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
Position of Strength: 49ers QB Debacle Highlights Patriots Stability
A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season. Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.
