Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star JUCO DE James Jennette Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech added to their 2023 haul today landing a commitment from four-star JUCO DE James Jennette who took a visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend. Jennette is the first JUCO commit for the Hokies this cycle and the eighth non-high school player to choose the Hokies. He is also the third consensus four-star non-transfer portal commit joining OL Layth Ghannam and WR Chance Fitzgerald.
techlunchpail.com
Talented 2025 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit
The high school recruiting focus may be on the 2024 class, but the Hokies are also starting to lay the foundation for the 2025 cycle. They included hosting talented Northern Virginia RB Jeffrey Overton Jr who had a great visit as he told us. "The visit was amazing, I really...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
thecarrollnews.com
Four enshrined into CCHS Sports Hall of Fame
Four new members of the Carroll County High School Sports Hall of Fame were inducted in a ceremony Friday between the Cavaliers’ varsity games with James River. Pictured from left are new inductees Mattie Kennedy, Lynn Conner, Sydney Nester and Emily Cook. Former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer was scheduled to be inducted onto the CCHS Wall of Fame but had a prior engagement. He is now scheduled to be inducted on Feb. 6.
WSET
Salem Mayhem's inaugural season ends abruptly after league postpones games
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has announced that all remaining games across the league will be postponed as of January 31, 2023. This means the Salem Mayhem season is over. The City of Salem said individual and season ticket holders will be refunded at the...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
NRVNews
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
cardinalnews.org
Federal Reserve will hold conference on rural development in Roanoke; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Federal Reserve is holding a conference in Roanoke in April that will focus on “Investing in Rural America.”. Presenters will include Roberto Gallardo, director of the Purdue Center for...
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
thecarrollnews.com
Horton files to run for Sheriff
During his 30-plus year career in law enforcement, Ronnie “Dean” Horton has served as everything from dispatcher to Sgt./Supervisor of a team of 14 Virginia State Police Troopers. During his 30-plus year career in law enforcement, Ronnie “Dean” Horton has served as everything from dispatcher to Sgt./Supervisor of...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WSLS
Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday
BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford. A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
cardinalnews.org
Boones Mill residents sue D.C. ABC station, employees and Franklin County activist after their house was shown in TV report on racism
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email newsletter, too. Residents of a home in Boones Mill have filed a $66.9 million lawsuit over a news story that aired on ABC News in January 2022, saying that the use of an image of their house in the piece about the ripple effects of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol falsely depicts them as individuals who, among other things, discriminate against people of color.
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
