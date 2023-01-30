Read full article on original website
Palestinians face removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
Biden, McCarthy to meet, discuss debt ceiling at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are meeting Wednesday face-to-face at the White House, the new Republican leader hoping to negotiate significant federal spending cuts in a broader deal to prevent a debt limit crisis. Biden has refused to engage in direct negotiations over...
US workers’ pay slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won’t fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as...
Chinese factory activity rebounds, adding to recovery signs
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group...
Mexico’s growth slows to 0.4% in 4Q, 3.6% in 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy slowed in the last quarter of 2022 but still managed to advance by 0.4%, bringing economic expansion for the full year to 3.6%, the National Statistics Institute announced Tuesday. The country’s gross domestic product had expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter,...
In Congo, activists look to Pope to boost forest protections
Local climate activists in Congo are hoping Pope Francis’ visit will help spur action to protect the country’s rainforest from oil and gas interests. The Pope’s call to protect Congo’s “great green lungs of the world” on Tuesday was welcomed by campaigners who see the papal visit as a fresh opportunity to highlight threats to the country’s biodiversity and global climate goals.
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
Former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics, has died at 88
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics, has died at 88. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IMF upgrades outlook for the global economy in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. That’s the view of the International Monetary Fund,...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. No decent citizen could fail to be appalled by the video, released Friday, showing Memphis police officers beating a 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols, so badly on Jan. 7 that he died three days later. No feeling citizen could fail to be moved by the anguish of his mother, RowVaughn Wells, as she eloquently described her grief at losing a young man, himself the father of a 4-year-old, who cried out for “mom” as he absorbed the assault. And no concerned citizen can fail to be impressed by, and appreciative of, the way in which those who justifiably protested Mr. Nichols’s death heeded — with sporadic exceptions — Ms. Wells’s call for nonviolence.
Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 83
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan rose to 83 on Tuesday, officials said. The assault, on a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility, was one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years. More...
France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells
PARIS (AP) — France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine, starting in the coming weeks. The multimillion-dollar plan is the latest offer of support for Ukraine by both countries, and comes amid growing appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
