DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.

1 DAY AGO