ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services

DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
cryptopotato.com

New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine

US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
NEW YORK STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto scammers abuse ‘lax’ UK company laws to fool victims: Report

The United Kingdom is host to at least 168 companies accused of running fraudulent crypto or foreign exchange (forex) scams, according to an independent analysis. A joint investigation by media firms the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer published Jan. 29 found that organized crime groups are using the U.K. as their base due to its “lax regulation.”
bitcoinist.com

Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
fintechfutures.com

Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?

With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CoinTelegraph

Bank of China ex-advisor calls Beijing to reconsider crypto ban

The idea of lifting the cryptocurrency ban has started floating in China as a former central bank official has called the country to review its stringent crypto restrictions. Huang Yiping, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), believes that the Chinese government should think again about whether the ban on cryptocurrency trading is sustainable in the long run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy