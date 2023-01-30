Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
NEWSBTC
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
cryptopotato.com
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
Custodia, a crypto bank in Wyoming, denied membership in Federal Reserve System
At a time when regulators are scrutinizing the crypto industry like never before, digital assets bank Custodia hoped the U.S. government would welcome its compliance-first business strategy. The central bank saw it differently, however, and rejected the Wyoming-based bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. “The firm’s...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Korean Government to Adopt Cryptocurrency Tracking System Within 5 Months – Regulation Bitcoin News
The South Korean authorities will undertake a cryptocurrency monitoring system throughout the first half of this yr, the nation’s Ministry of Justice reportedly introduced. The monitoring system might be used to watch and analyze crypto transactions, significantly to uncover the sources of unlawful funds. South Korea to Begin Monitoring...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto scammers abuse ‘lax’ UK company laws to fool victims: Report
The United Kingdom is host to at least 168 companies accused of running fraudulent crypto or foreign exchange (forex) scams, according to an independent analysis. A joint investigation by media firms the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Observer published Jan. 29 found that organized crime groups are using the U.K. as their base due to its “lax regulation.”
bitcoinist.com
Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better
The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
fintechfutures.com
Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?
With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of China ex-advisor calls Beijing to reconsider crypto ban
The idea of lifting the cryptocurrency ban has started floating in China as a former central bank official has called the country to review its stringent crypto restrictions. Huang Yiping, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), believes that the Chinese government should think again about whether the ban on cryptocurrency trading is sustainable in the long run.
