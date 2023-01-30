Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
KCBD
Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
everythinglubbock.com
More wintry precipitation expected through Thursday, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. Unlike last week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Tuesday PM – Thursday AM:. The National...
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning. A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help...
Marsha Sharp Freeway open again after multiple crashes Wednesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down the Marsha Sharp Freeway from West Loop 289 to Quaker Avenue after multiple crashes were reported, according to an emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the first crash was reported at 9:38 p.m., with several others shortly after. As of 10:00 p.m., police said there were at […]
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter weather returns Monday, Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night Sunday with overnight temperatures near 19 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. First Alert Weather Day Monday! Starting around 5 a.m. a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. because of freezing drizzle producing a light glaze of ice for majority of the region.
Lubbock, Sometimes You Can Make Your Own Dang Coffee
I had to go into work today. It's part of my job, and the primary reason I live where I do- so I can make it in to the station even in inclement weather. Broadcast is just one of those businesses, and I'm happy to serve Lubbock in my very small way with weather updates.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
Here’s How Lubbock School Districts Decide To Cancel Or Delay School
With another day of canceled school people are wondering how school districts decide when to cancel classes or delay them. I have been in the news industry for a while now and have done a lot with this topic and it is not an easy decision for school districts to decide.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0