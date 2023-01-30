The Perfect Pancake for Your Valentine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Culinary.net) Finding something unique and special to do on Valentine’s Day for your significant other can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas. Many people feel the same way.

However, with just a couple bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, your Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.

Try these Red Velvet Heart Pancakes, which are one of a kind and a delicious way to spend your morning with your loved one. Celebrating the day of love has never been easier.

Start by combining flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl.

In another bowl, whisk an egg and add buttermilk, butter, vanilla extract and a few drops of red food coloring. Whisk everything together and pour it into the first bowl of dry ingredients.

Prepare a skillet and grab a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Pour a small amount of batter into the cookie cutter in the skillet, let it cook for 2 minutes then remove the cookie cutter and flip. Let it cook for 1 additional minute.

Add your favorite pancake toppings like butter, syrup, powdered sugar or raspberries. In the end, you will have yourself a scrumptious breakfast, made with love and as sweet as can be.

Kids also love the fun shape and color of this breakfast. It’s a neat way to have them help in the kitchen and make a meal for the whole family.

Valentine’s Day is a big reason to celebrate. You don’t have to stick to the same flowers and chocolates as last year. Mix it up with this delectable recipe meant to spread some love on a significant day.

Find more breakfast recipes and sweet treat ideas at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muHcJ_0kVlctJy00

Red Velvet Heart Pancakes

Servings: 8-10

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 30-40 drops red food coloring
  • nonstick cooking spray
  • syrup, for garnish
  • powdered sugar, for garnish
  • raspberries, for garnish
  1. In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  2. In medium bowl, whisk egg. Add buttermilk, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; whisk until combined.
  3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine.
  4. Spray heart-shaped cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray and place in skillet. Add enough batter to fill heart. Cook 2 minutes. Remove heart cutter. Flip pancake and cook 1 minute.
  5. Serve with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and raspberries.

Note: If mixture is too thick, add water until desired consistency is reached.

