Stsus
2d ago
because a lot of.people can't apply anymore and have dropped off, all the extra money and extensions are gone and some have even left state to find better paying less taxed employment
John
2d ago
I wonder what would happen if they stopped giving money away as if the Dem party is enabling people from wanting to work!
Related
Phys.org
New Mexico's largest emitters overlooked in state climate policy, says report
Many of New Mexico's largest sources of climate and health-damaging air pollutants are not required to cut emissions at rates necessary to meet the state's climate targets, according to a new analysis from researchers at the University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy. "We found that the state's existing...
rrobserver.com
Dollars alone won’t solve New Mexico’s problems
It takes more than money to make something work. More money — and New Mexico has a lot right now — will have a limited impact if it’s put into a system that works poorly. Clearly, many services and programs in New Mexico are underfunded, but we can have more impact if we make sure we put that money into processes that work.
kunm.org
Report warns against cutting taxes too much during oil and gas boom
This year's legislative session could see significant changes to New Mexico's tax code. In her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke of cutting the gross receipts tax and income taxes, among other adjustments. The cost of the Governor's preferred tax package could be around $500 million...
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
ksfr.org
New Mexico State Meat Inspection Bill Clears Committee
New Mexico is a step closer to conducting its own meat inspections after a bill unanimously was given a “Do Pass” recommendation Tuesday in the House Agriculture, Acequias, and Water Resources Committee. House Bill 205, known as the Meat Inspection Act, would allow the New Mexico Livestock Board...
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
KRQE News 13
Where does New Mexico rank among best, worst states for singles?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a valentine, WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for singles. Out of the 50 states, New Mexico ranked No. 36. In order to identify the best and worst states for singles, the survey compared 50 states across three key dimensions: Dating Economics, Dating Opportunities, and Romance & Fun.
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in New Mexico (And Where to See Fossils Today) New Mexico is a mother lode when it comes to fossils. According to research, the state’s fossil record is incredibly complete and highly frequent across the stratigraphic column. So far, over 3,300 unique fossil organisms have been found in New Mexico, out of which over 700 marked new scientific discoveries and over 100 eventually became type species for a variety of new genera.
KOAT 7
Bill to defend reproductive rights proposed
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico lawmakers are looking to protect access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. House Bill seven, was proposed after counties in southeastern New Mexico passed local ordinances banning abortion in their communities. Rep. Linda Serrato is one of five lawmakers sponsoring the bill, saying...
New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
