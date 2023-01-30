A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

