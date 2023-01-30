Read full article on original website
Gunman accused in random Southeastern San Diego shooting spree arraigned in court
SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old Lemon Grove man accused of killing one man, and wounding three other people, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon. Jaime Gonzalez appeared with his public defender via video monitor from the Central Jail. The judge ordered the media not to show his face in the courtroom, citing potential identity issues.
Slew of violent assaults makes Downtown SD residents uneasy
After a recent string of attacks reported in Downtown San Diego, residents and businesses are on guard as law enforcement stress caution, alertness and mindfulness of one's surroundings.
Second Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Double-Fatal San Marcos Shooting
A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man accused of carrying out a string of attacks in Downtown San Diego
The violent crime spree started at this parking garage Horton Plaza around 1:50 p.m. and ended about 30 minutes later at a nearby Ralph's just across the street.
Man shot near City Heights park
One person was shot near a park Tuesday in San Diego's Fairmount Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Arrest made in stabbing death of man at Otay Valley Regional Park
An 18-year-old man is in custody and faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Chula Vista man whose body was discovered in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend.
Man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for Gaslamp shooting of 2 women
SAN DIEGO — A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and six months in state prison. Prosecutors allege that, during an altercation, Johnza Watson, 26, opened fire on another man on June 24 and missed the intended target, but struck two women standing at a crosswalk near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
Man assaults couple waiting for the trolley on their way to an SDSU basketball game
SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man is recovering tonight after a man attacked him at a Mission Valley trolley station while he and his wife were on their way to an Aztec basketball game Saturday night. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel sat down with the man and his wife who...
FBI San Diego: Man suspected in attempted bank robbery turns himself in
A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank in National City surrendered to the Escondido Police Department, the FBI in San Diego announced Tuesday.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
Point Loma residents startled by low-flying helicopters, loud 'bangs'
Residents say they didn't receive any notice before a series of loud 'bangs' and military helicopters that landed near Liberty Station.
Coast News
As murder trial begins, loved ones keep memories of San Marcos man
VISTA — A year and a half after the brutal murder of a young man from San Marcos, his loved ones are preparing for this tragedy to move into the hands of the justice system with the commencement of his accused assailant’s trial. Court proceedings began this week...
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Victim in San Diego shooting spree identified
Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a Friday night shooting spree that left three others injured in San Diego.
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
Woman 83, suffers serious injuries in Allied Gardens head-on crash
The 83-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured left femur, fractured right ankle and sternum after the crash, according to authorities.
Masked man robs recycling center at gunpoint
A man robbed a South County recycling center at gunpoint Monday morning, police officials said.
