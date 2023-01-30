Read full article on original website
KSDK
St. Louis Cardinals sign former SF Giants 2nd round pick, MLB Top 100 prospects released
St. Louis Cardinals have signed former San Francisco Giants left handed pitcher Andrew Suarez to a minor league deal. There are still 3 quality lefties available.
batterypower.com
Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal
The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris. Hechavarria is nothing more than infield depth, but he was a very fun player last time...
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Andrew Friedman Expects Gavin Lux To Be Dodgers Starting Shortstop & Miguel Rojas Filling Utility Role
When Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, it left a sizable hole at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club reportedly had interest in Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson as possible replacements, but did not wind up with either player. The Dodgers nevertheless...
Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
The Braves are inviting 26 non-roster players to major-league spring training this season.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Clayton News Daily
Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal
Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics. "Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.
Clayton News Daily
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the...
Clayton News Daily
49ers LT Trent Williams contemplating retirement
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is mulling all options as he heads into the offseason -- including retirement. Williams made his comments on Tuesday, two days after he sustained a "minor" left foot injury in the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Reds Sign Jason Vosler To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Wednesday that they’ve signed corner infielder Jason Vosler to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. He’s a client of All Bases Covered Sports Management. The deal with Vosler comes not long after the infielder looked to have signed a similar pact with the Mariners, only to be released a few days later. Cincinnati also confirmed its previously reported minor league deal with utilityman Chad Pinder.
Clayton News Daily
Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post. Beathard won two Super Bowls...
