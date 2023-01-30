ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl sets up ‘special’ Kelce brother showdown

By Steve Serby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nr7oB_0kVlZNyf00

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles versus Chiefs.

Kelce versus Kelce.

“I got a Kansas City sweatshirt, I’m gonna wear it for the next three hours and then that’s it for the rest of the year,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said after the Eagles’ 31-7 NFC Championship game win over the 49ers. “Win or lose, I’m done being a Chiefs fan in three hours.”

Hours later, Kelce would learn that his kid brother, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, would be on the other side of the field on Super Bowl Sunday after Harrison Butker booted a 45-yard FG with three seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a 23-20 AFC Championship game win over the Bengals.

“For the people that are on board with the NFL being scripted, it’s really good evidence, maybe,” Jason Kelce joked well before the AFC game was decided. “It’s been a fun year for Trav and I on multiple levels, and it’d be really special obviously to play against him, and Andy Reid and a lot of other familiar faces over there too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7DlY_0kVlZNyf00
Jason Kelce, a perennial Pro Bowl center, is facing his brother in the Super Bowl.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I haven’t talked to him yet,’’ Travis Kelce said after hauling in seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. “It’s a cool scenario to be in. My mom can’t lose. It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing in that. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother. It’s going to be an emotional game for me, that’s for sure.’’

Travis Kelce was also emotional following Sunday’s win, exclaiming with a Ric Flair flair, “Woo! Burrowhead, my ass! Woo! It’s Mahomes’ house!” Some Bengals players had reportedly called the Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium, “Burrowhead” for Joe Burrow, who had never lost to Kansas City before Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uWNB_0kVlZNyf00
Travis Kelce, a superstar tight end for the Chiefs, will play in his third Super Bowl in four years.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chiefs’ tight end stuck with the pro wrestling theme when calling out Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval , who had engaged in some trash talk, channeling The Rock when saying, “I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

— With Mark Cannizzaro in Kansas City, Mo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom Reveals Who She’s Rooting For In Super Bowl As They Compete

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, are about to make history at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 by becoming the first brothers to ever face off in a championship game. As one may imagine, their mother, Donna Kelce — who has a custom-made NFL jersey that is comprised of both her sons’ jerseys (seen below) — is ecstatic for her sons. And while her special jersey makes her out to be unbiased, she revealed that she is actually rooting for one son over the other to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play?

The Cincinnati Bengals essentially handed the Kansas City Chiefs a game-winning field goal on Sunday when they were called for a late hit out of bounds, but the Chiefs may have gotten away with a crucial penalty of their own on the same play. The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 47 with 17... The post Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

Coach's daughter steals the show after hilariously mocking dad at his press conference

Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
DALLAS, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy