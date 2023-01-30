KaJ Labs Confirms 200m LITHO Token Burn Schedule, Supports Listing Terra Luna Classic on Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase

Read full article on original website
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Altcoin Surges 18%, Surpassing Bitcoin Gains, On Top Ethereum Whales Intake
Mask Network MASK/USD is soaring 18% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: According to WhaleStats, MASK is now in the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. The rally in MASK comes on the...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Regain Control Of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange
Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to stop bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators. According to federal prosecutors, Bankman-Fried expected lenient treatment from foreign regulators, eventually allowing him to regain control of FTX. Last month, the Manhattan...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Jerome Powell Knocks Michael Bury Off Of Twitter As Powell's Dovish Comments Send Shorted Stocks Soaring
Dr. Big Short Deletes His Account (Again) Michael J. Bury, MD, the physician-turned-hedge fund manager who famously bet against the housing market before the 2008 crash (and also successfully bet on the meme stock GameStop Corp. GME in 2020), posted a one-word tweet on Tuesday: “Sell”. After his...
$20 Million Bet On Precigen? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones jumped more than 350 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motorsport Games Stock Jumped 700% Tuesday: What's Going On?
Shares of motorsports network company Motorsport Games Inc MSGM rocketed higher by more than 700% on Tuesday and were halted several times along the way. It looks like several developments fueled the buying spree. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: On Monday, Motorsport Games entered into a debt-for-equity...
Amid Challenges, Analyst Advises Investors To Build Positions: Cannabis Is A Real Industry With $26Bn In 2022 Sales
One of the biggest struggles the cannabis industry still faces is the lack of financial services. Under existing federal law, financial institutions are not allowed to provide their services to marijuana businesses even in states with legal cannabis programs. When lawmakers decided not to include marijuana banking reform in the...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Outshines Shiba Inu With 6% Surge After Burning $1M Tokens
Baby Doge BABYDOGE/USD is soaring 6%, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in the last 24 hours. What Happened: The rise in BABYDOGE comes after the team behind the meme coin burned 682 trillion BABYDOGE worth an estimated $1,091,200. : Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards. It...
Why Alphabet, Pinterest Shares Are Rising After Hours
Advertising and social-media stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOG and Pinterest Inc PINS, are moving higher in the wake of strong fourth-quarter financial results from social media ad giant Meta Platforms Inc META. What Happened: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $31.53 billion, according...
2 REITs Making New Highs Despite Rate Hike Concerns
The continued strength of Global Net Lease Inc. GNL and Getty Realty Corp. GTY is awesome to behold, especially given the uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Buyers of these rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts (REITs) clearly expect Wednesday’s announcement to hit the lower end of expectations.
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Rest In Peace 'Twitter For iPhone:' Elon Musk Dubs Label A 'Waste of Space & Compute'
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, planned to do away with device labels from tweets. This may come as one of the major changes on the social media platform, it was reported in November 2022. What Happened: Following the uproar about the Tesla Inc. CEO's decision to monetize the verification...
