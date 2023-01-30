Read full article on original website
Two years after Salovey establishes DEI plans, students question staying power of Belonging at Yale Initiative
Once a month, around 40 faculty and administrative leaders log into a Zoom call to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion at Yale. The monthly call is key to the Belonging at Yale Initiative, University President Peter Salovey’s latest push to foster an inclusive University community. The initiative, which released its annual report in December, is set to begin its third year of development in a 5-year plan, with the stated goal of creating an environment in which all community members can “freely participate in the vibrant life of a scholarly community.” Amid such ambitious goals to tackle issues of inclusivity, students interviewed by the News voiced mixed feelings about how far DEI has come at Yale, and whether such changes go far enough.
ANALYSIS: The legacy of affirmative action
When colleges across the United States began considering race as a factor in the admissions process during the late 1960s, scores of students of color arrived at the country’s most elite campuses. With these race-conscious admissions policies, universities aimed to accept more students from groups that had historically been excluded from institutions of higher education — particularly selective ones.
TEDLA: The Board Matters
This is a picture of a key describing the background of Yale Trustee Members in the mid 1900s. It lists their occupation, societies, and other information about their background. Yale is a small, but a densely packed word. Yale mandated an additional vaccine for this semester. Yale is a cliquey...
DOMINGUEZ: Why, Yale? Why early registration?
When I was applying, I dedicated my “Why Yale” essay to one of the fabulous features that Yale championed in its brochures and tours: shopping period. During shopping period, students could indulge in their curiosities and passions by sampling a wide range of courses that Yale had to offer. It encapsulated the spirit of “And,” the word that defines what Yale was, is and will be, so help me Handsome Dan. That was its noble intention.
Yale offers flexibility in English proficiency evaluation for international applicants
When students apply to Yale College from abroad, they go through essentially the same process as domestic applicants. But for international applicants who are not native English speakers, Yale requires demonstration of English language proficiency. To help students navigate the many possible tests and platforms through which they can demonstrate...
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
Kopkowski named as Vice President of Communications
Renee Kopkowski is set to take the helm of Yale’s Office of Public Affairs and Communications, or OPAC. In an email announcement on Wednesday, University President Peter Salovey named Kopkowski as the new vice president of communications at Yale. Kopkowski, who currently serves as vice president for institute communications at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has “extensive experience” across academic, non-profit, and corporate institutions, Salovey wrote in the email. She has previously served as president and partner of the consulting firm Strat-igence, Inc. and senior director of global communications for Mars Inc. Kopkowski will officially step into the role on April 1.
Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
TARTAK: LinkedIn threatens our shared humanity
My first Yale-Harvard football game experience was lovely, thanks to my hostess at Harvard. Five of us Yalies squeezed into her apartment living room, and I slept half-curled-up on a sofa chair. Because of her, two of my close friends and I were able to stay together for the Game instead of being separated. She also brought us to Shabbat dinner and various other Jewish social events at Harvard Chabad and Harvard Hillel.
Yale joins the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps
Yale has been admitted into the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps Northeast Region Hub. The NSF I-Corps is a group of universities focused on turning their innovative research into commercially successful ventures. Dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science Jeffrey Brock announced in a Jan. 12 email...
Pierson Head of College Stephen Davis to step down after 10 years
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Stephen Davis GRD ’98 announced to the Pierson College community that he would be stepping down as Head of College at the end of this semester. His decision comes at the end of his second five-year term as head. In his email to Piersonites, Davis...
Megan Ranney to serve as next dean of School of Public Health
Megan Ranney, a professor of behavioral and social sciences at Brown University, will serve as the next dean of the Yale School of Public Health. In a Tuesday email to students, University President Peter Salovey announced that he had selected Ranney to succeed interim dean Melinda Pettigrew as the first dean of an independent School of Public Health. Ranney, a graduate of Harvard College who went on to receive her M.D. from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, currently serves as the deputy dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, where she received her M.P.H. She will begin her term on July 1.
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
