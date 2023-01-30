ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Tuesday Night Winter Weather Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening winter weather update. Weather Aware Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st, and 2nd, 2023 as an impactful winter storm continues to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the South Plains. A Winter Storm is continuing to send waves […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations

I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
WOLFFORTH, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy