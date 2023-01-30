Read full article on original website
Tuesday Night Winter Weather Update
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening winter weather update. Weather Aware Days remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st, and 2nd, 2023 as an impactful winter storm continues to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the South Plains. A Winter Storm is continuing to send waves […]
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
More wintry precipitation expected through Thursday, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. Unlike last week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Tuesday PM – Thursday AM:. The National...
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
Marsha Sharp Freeway open again after multiple crashes Wednesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down the Marsha Sharp Freeway from West Loop 289 to Quaker Avenue after multiple crashes were reported, according to an emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the first crash was reported at 9:38 p.m., with several others shortly after. As of 10:00 p.m., police said there were at […]
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Lubbock, Sometimes You Can Make Your Own Dang Coffee
I had to go into work today. It's part of my job, and the primary reason I live where I do- so I can make it in to the station even in inclement weather. Broadcast is just one of those businesses, and I'm happy to serve Lubbock in my very small way with weather updates.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
‘Just slow down’: DPS, LPD warn South Plains drivers to be cautious on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freezing temperatures and precipitation made for a dangerous morning and afternoon commute. Road conditions were expected to worsen Monday night and over the next few days, prompting the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to warn drivers of how dangerous this weather can be.
Here’s How Lubbock School Districts Decide To Cancel Or Delay School
With another day of canceled school people are wondering how school districts decide when to cancel classes or delay them. I have been in the news industry for a while now and have done a lot with this topic and it is not an easy decision for school districts to decide.
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
