KYTV

On Your Side: See the new twist on the warrant scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist. Troopers say these crooks claim to be with the patrol. They say you have a warrant for your arrest. Here’s the twist. The scammers use an app to make...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting

One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

