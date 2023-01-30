Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
KYTV
On Your Side: See the new twist on the warrant scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist. Troopers say these crooks claim to be with the patrol. They say you have a warrant for your arrest. Here’s the twist. The scammers use an app to make...
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
KMOV
Spire worker hit when chase ends as crash in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning. St. Louis County police tell News 4 one of their officers was chasing the Suburban when it hit a Spire worker and crashed near the intersection of Gravois and Christy.
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
KMOV
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
KMOV
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
KMOV
Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting. 1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting. One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on...
KMOV
Plow drivers, first responders busy as freezing rain causes chaos on St. Louis roadways
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Plow drivers and first responders across the St. Louis region have been working around the clock since Sunday night after freezing rain caused havoc for unsuspecting drivers. Monday morning, plow drivers with American Snow and Ice had been on the roads for more than 18 hours,...
KMOV
St. Charles man gets 10 years in prison after being caught with 100 lbs. of meth
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Charles man who tried to bring 100 pounds of meth to the St. Louis area was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, was caught in Kansas in October 2020 with two duffle bags with about 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. McDaniels was traveling from Colorado to the St. Louis region.
UPDATE: Jennings man missing nearly a week
A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
Another 4 Hands Brewing Co. location is coming this summer
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — After operating for 11 years in downtown St. Louis, 4 Hands Brewing Company is expanding to St. Louis County with a culinary partner, local restaurant chain Hi-Pointe Drive-In. The brewery's second location is scheduled to open this summer at The District in Chesterfield, which is already home to Topgolf, live music venue The Factory and more. Later this year, social pickleball concept The Real Dill will join the growing list of businesses.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Dangerous commute in St. Louis County
Road crews are busy Monday morning battling another blast of winter.
