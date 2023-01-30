Read full article on original website
Related
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
tennisuptodate.com
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
Yardbarker
Djokovic reveals he couldn't celebrate as he wanted to because of media and doping control
Novak Djokovic didn't celebrate the way he wanted to because he had media obligations and was subjected to a doping test. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift his 22nd Grand Slam trophy but there was a very little celebration after that. Cheery person by nature, Djokovic would have liked to celebrate it with his family who is in Australia but there were other things to do.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death
All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Upworthy
Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
The priest who claimed to go back in time to observe the crucifixion of Jesus using a time machine hidden in the Vatican
Father Pellegrino Ernetti was a Benedictine priest who made headlines in the 1960s for revealing some shocking news. He claimed that he built a device similar to a "time machine" with the help of a team of scientists. According to Ernetti, the device was kept hidden in the Vatican. He says that the device allowed him to observe events from the past, including the crucifixion of Jesus.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
tennisuptodate.com
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
tennisuptodate.com
"There are people who like Rafael, others like Federer and others like Djokovic": Toni Nadal reveals good relationship with Novak Djokovic
Nadal fans don't particularly like Djokovic for obvious reasons but Toni Nadal has a really good and respectful relationship with his nephew's rival. Toni Nadal has watched Nadal battle Djokovic many times on the court and he's plotted how to beat him countless times when he served as the coach of Nadal. As a tennis fan primarily, Toni Nadal appreciated Djokovic's tennis calling him a great champion but he also shared a really good personal relationship with him.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios speaks on how girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has altered his 'bad boy' attitude - "She's definitely tamed me a lot"
World No. 20 Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about the impact his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has had on his 'bad boy' image, crediting her for changing him for the better. The Australian is often depicted as a villainous character on the men's tour due to his exasperated antics and expressive nature. However, there's been a significant change in his persona since he began dating Sydney-based beauty influencer Costeen Hatzi.
I miss my wife every day, but knowing she died with dignity brings me great solace | Letters
Letters: Readers offer personal stories in response to Polly Toynbee’s article on assisted dying
Man who had plastic surgery to look like an alien barred from restaurants
A French man, who transformed himself into an alien, says he is being banned from restaurants and discriminated against over his looks.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu calls out freakish similarity of Djokovic and Tsitsipas to internet meme: "Why are they identical"
Bianca Andreescu reacted to a meme of Djokovic and Tsitsipas posted by a tennis reporter on social media and she found it hilarious. Reporter Bastian Fachen posted a Zoolander meme that shows Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller and compared it to a photo of Djokovic and Tsitsipas from the Australian Open. He captioned the photo 'The prophecy is complete' alluding to the fact that the pictures look very similar and Andreescu agrees.
Comments / 0