BBB warns about weight loss product scams

TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, losing weight is at the top of the list. Unfortunately, that can lead to scams.

The Better Business Bureau reports most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true.

Amie Mitchell with the BBB said anything claiming that you don’t have to diet and exercise to lose weight is a scam that won’t work.

Weight loss products that don’t actually work aren’t the only type of scam preying on people trying to lose weight.

The BBB has received scam tracker complaints over a specific brand of keto gummies. The ad said people could buy one bottle and get one free, but customers were charged twice as much. When customers called the company, they were told they couldn’t cancel because it had already shipped. When they received the shipment and sent it back, they learned the company has a no-return policy.

“So then they shipped the product back and had no product and then out the money,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell advised people to careful with what they sign up for.

“You have to be careful with the terms and how you’re signing up and you wanna make sure you use a credit card just in case you get into a situation that you can’t get out of, there are dozens of consumer complaints against weight loss programs for being difficult to cancel, even if the product doesn’t work as the ad claims,” she said.

In some cases, people thought they were signing up for a one-time purchase, but wound up locked in and the charge kept popping up month after month on their credit card statement. They only realized when they called customer service that they’d signed up for a subscription, which was in the fine print. Cancelling the order was difficult, getting a refund was nearly impossible.

According to the CDC, losing one to two pounds per week is a healthy goal. Don’t fall for any product that promises miraculous results without any effort.

