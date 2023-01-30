Read full article on original website
Harold Clark
3d ago
Pretty sure that's what good QBs do...." take advantage of an excellent supporting cast". You sir, are a fool.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season. Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL
There was a reason why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy could not throw after being injured in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and it will take six months of rehab...
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had a classy message for Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs had every reason to bask in their AFC Championship win on Sunday, especially given an entire week’s build-up where the Bengals provided their share of bulletin-board material. That all seemingly backfired for the Bengals as Kansas City won, 23-20. But for as disappointing as the...
Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?
In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
Stefon Diggs’ tweets after the Bengals’ loss had NFL fans convinced he was reveling in Eli Apple’s demise
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple has established himself as a villain to many playmakers around the NFL. Some of his most recent antics involved pestering the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs after Apple’s Bengals eliminated Buffalo in the divisional round. With Cincinnati falling short of a Super Bowl...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Alabama offers the younger brother of former Heisman winner Jameis Winston
Alabama almost landed a commitment from former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, but the product of Hueytown High School found it in his best interest to play for Florida State. The Tide extended an early offer to Jonah Winston. He is the younger brother of Jameis and is a 2026...
Here's the referee's explanation for why the Chiefs got an extra third down in key AFC title game moment
The officiating in Sunday’s AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was under a huge amount of scrutiny, especially in the moment that had everyone from fans to Cincy head coach Zac Taylor completely mystified. Why the heck did the Chiefs get an extra third...
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays. The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Yardbarker
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
Matthew Judon makes recruiting pitch for former Patriot's return
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon made a pitch to free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy to come back to New England. In a Twitter post, Van Noy, who is now a free agent, jokingly urged Judon to find him a new team. Judon then tweeted “bring em back” in an effort to recruit Van Noy back to New England.
Yardbarker
If you think this Eagles team is scary now, just give it 3 more years…
The Philadelphia Eagles always looked poised to make a playoff run this year, but few expected their journey to Super Bowl LVII to look so simple. The scary part is that the fun is only just getting started. If you simply zoom out, this Eagles team is in a position to be dangerous for years to come.
Yardbarker
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Comments / 4