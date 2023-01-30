Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
WDIO-TV
White House: Harris will attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, the White House said Tuesday. Harris was invited to attend the funeral services Wednesday by Nichols’...
WDIO-TV
Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown
MIAMI (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which...
WDIO-TV
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del. home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour,...
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
WDIO-TV
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
WDIO-TV
4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
WDIO-TV
US winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,300 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.
WDIO-TV
Reaction to the passing of U.S. Sen. David Durenberger
“You know, his legacy certainly has a lot of depth to it beyond what the average Minnesotan thinks,” says Senator Amy Klobuchar. Senator David Durenberger passed away at age 88, Tuesday January 31st. The former senator was greatly known for his championing for disability services throughout his career. He was a co-sponsor of the Americans with Disability Act of 1990.
WDIO-TV
West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
