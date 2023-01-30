ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

White House: Harris will attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, the White House said Tuesday. Harris was invited to attend the funeral services Wednesday by Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown

MIAMI (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy of which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del. home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said. The search, the third of a Biden site in less than two months, follows the 13-hour,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
CHARLESTON, SC
4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
US winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,300 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reaction to the passing of U.S. Sen. David Durenberger

“You know, his legacy certainly has a lot of depth to it beyond what the average Minnesotan thinks,” says Senator Amy Klobuchar. Senator David Durenberger passed away at age 88, Tuesday January 31st. The former senator was greatly known for his championing for disability services throughout his career. He was a co-sponsor of the Americans with Disability Act of 1990.
MINNESOTA STATE

