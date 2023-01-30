ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Athlete of the Week: Sasse hopes to climb the ladder on podium at state

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fquCo_0kVlXWkO00

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

Elks junior Daunte Sasse represented the Elks well at the Elk River Invite on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Elk River High School. Sasse, who wrestles at 152 pounds, finished first in his weight class and was one of two Elks, the other being freshman Ian Lessard, to win his weight class.

Sasse also represented the Elks at the 2022 Class 3A individual wrestling tournament last March. He finished sixth at 152 pounds and was one of four Elks to make it to last spring’s state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sasse said wrestling for the Elks pushes him to achieve his goals.

“Taking sixth last year [at state] helped me push myself this year to see if I can make it higher on the podium this year,” Sasse said.

Sasse is also involved at the youth level. He works with elementary-school aged children who may one day wrestle for the Elks varsity team like he does. At youth night on Thursday, Jan. 19, against Totino-Grace, young fans lined up to watch Sasse and his Elks teammates face the Eagles. The Elks lost 56-28 but Sasse won his match against Totino-Grace’s Michael Varner.

Elks head coach Paul Nelson said wrestlers at the youth level look up to Sasse as a source of inspiration.

“He doesn’t have any errors about him,” Nelson said. “He can blend in with them and do what they do. He doesn’t have to show off. He doesn’t have to be large and in charge. That’s what those kids like and I’ve seen him do that countless times. He’s played a lot of dodgeball with those kids.”

Sasse is still a junior, so he has time to figure out what he wants his life to look like after graduating from ERHS next year. He said he hopes to wrestle in college. If not, he may become an electrician because he understands math and science.

So far this season, Sasse has a record of 18-4. His goal is to place fifth or higher at the upcoming 2023 Class 3A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in March.

“During wrestling, you never stop,” Sasse said. “During life, you should never stop going through your goals.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:. Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior. February 3 and 4. Free admission. The Lake...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MIX 94.9

No Classes At Avon Elementary on Monday

AVON (WJON News) -- The Albany Area School District has announced there will be no classes on Monday at Avon Elementary. The classes have been canceled due to a mechanical issue. This affects Avon Elementary students only.
AVON, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
kvsc.org

New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving

If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man

Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
MOTLEY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
knsiradio.com

Missing Motley Man Found Dead

(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust

(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids

Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
982
Followers
704
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy