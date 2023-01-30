Athlete of the Week: Sasse hopes to climb the ladder on podium at state

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

Elks junior Daunte Sasse represented the Elks well at the Elk River Invite on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Elk River High School. Sasse, who wrestles at 152 pounds, finished first in his weight class and was one of two Elks, the other being freshman Ian Lessard, to win his weight class.

Sasse also represented the Elks at the 2022 Class 3A individual wrestling tournament last March. He finished sixth at 152 pounds and was one of four Elks to make it to last spring’s state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sasse said wrestling for the Elks pushes him to achieve his goals.

“Taking sixth last year [at state] helped me push myself this year to see if I can make it higher on the podium this year,” Sasse said.

Sasse is also involved at the youth level. He works with elementary-school aged children who may one day wrestle for the Elks varsity team like he does. At youth night on Thursday, Jan. 19, against Totino-Grace, young fans lined up to watch Sasse and his Elks teammates face the Eagles. The Elks lost 56-28 but Sasse won his match against Totino-Grace’s Michael Varner.

Elks head coach Paul Nelson said wrestlers at the youth level look up to Sasse as a source of inspiration.

“He doesn’t have any errors about him,” Nelson said. “He can blend in with them and do what they do. He doesn’t have to show off. He doesn’t have to be large and in charge. That’s what those kids like and I’ve seen him do that countless times. He’s played a lot of dodgeball with those kids.”

Sasse is still a junior, so he has time to figure out what he wants his life to look like after graduating from ERHS next year. He said he hopes to wrestle in college. If not, he may become an electrician because he understands math and science.

So far this season, Sasse has a record of 18-4. His goal is to place fifth or higher at the upcoming 2023 Class 3A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in March.

“During wrestling, you never stop,” Sasse said. “During life, you should never stop going through your goals.”