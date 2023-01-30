ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49erswebzone

49ers’ Brock Purdy hopes to be ready for the 2023 season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance expects to be cleared to practice in under four weeks. But, for Brock Purdy, the wait will be longer. A lot longer. The 23-year-old quarterback suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm during the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He will require surgery and is expected to be sidelined for about six months, assuming the injury requires a repair and not reconstruction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season

Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Should the 49ers sign QB Tom Brady this offseason?

The San Francisco 49ers are officially in offseason mode after their 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and enter it with unfortunate news, as quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL, which will keep him out for at least six months, pending on a choice for surgery.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy