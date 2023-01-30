Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Kyle Shanahan doesn’t see Jimmy Garoppolo returning to 49ers, isn’t looking to add a veteran starting QB
Ers It remains to be seen how things will play out at the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, but one thing the team doesn't appear to be interested in is adding another front line veteran to the picture who is capable of excelling as a starter if things didn't work out with Brock Purdy or Trey Lance.
Tom Brady weighs in on impact of Brock Purdy injury in 49ers-Eagles
Tom Brady, whose name is bound to come up once or twice in the coming months in connection with the San Francisco 49ers, voiced his opinion on Brock Purdy's injury and its impact on the NFC Championship Game. "Injuries play a role in every game," Brady told Jim Gray on...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Need To Move Draymond Green Ahead Of Trade Deadline
An executive belives the Warriors should trade Draymond Green.
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal Loss
The San Francisco 49ers are already in offseason mode following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, and now we have heard the first reports on where their early focus might be.
49ers’ Brock Purdy hopes to be ready for the 2023 season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance expects to be cleared to practice in under four weeks. But, for Brock Purdy, the wait will be longer. A lot longer. The 23-year-old quarterback suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow of his throwing arm during the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He will require surgery and is expected to be sidelined for about six months, assuming the injury requires a repair and not reconstruction.
NBC Sports
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
John Lynch: Trey Lance has to prove he can stay healthy, 49ers QB injuries not caused by play-calling
The San Francisco 49ers have had six starting quarterbacks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Four quarterbacks took snaps this season alone, including the playoffs. The only quarterback to start an entire season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who did so in 2019. Much of the constant quarterback switching has been due to injuries.
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Monday's Game
The Golden State Warriors made two roster moves before Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Should the 49ers sign QB Tom Brady this offseason?
The San Francisco 49ers are officially in offseason mode after their 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and enter it with unfortunate news, as quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL, which will keep him out for at least six months, pending on a choice for surgery.
Vic Fangio is expected to speak with 49ers about defensive coordinator job
It was reported that Vic Fangio was headed to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, the coach denied that any deal had been finalized, with many speculating that he might be interested in the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator job. That job opened on Tuesday with the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Super Bowl Train Derailed in Philly
(Episode 211) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi react to having to rely on a 4th string QB, if the 49ers are cursed since opening Levi stadium, the biggest turning points of the game, if there is anybody to blame for the loss and more!. The audio for...
Baldinger explains why 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan should have challenged the catch vs. Eagles
It wasn't a catch. We learned that soon after the Philadelphia Eagles quickly got back to the line of scrimmage and ran another play, after which the San Francisco 49ers could do nothing. In what looked like an amazing one-handed leaping grab by DeVonta Smith, replays showed that the Philadelphia...
20 quick observations from the 49ers ugly NFC Championship Game loss
I will not admit the Philadelphia Eagles are better than the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps that makes me petty. I'm ok with that. I just don't believe the Eagles are better than the 49ers. They were better yesterday, though, and that's what matters. That was one of the ugliest, strangest...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0