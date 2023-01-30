Read full article on original website
Forte Brown
3d ago
she shouldn't stand for re-election because she knows 99% of chicago are going to vote against her, she shouldn't have in the first place and the second place she's going to lose with a disgrace, because she has let Chicago down
Michelle Rosen
2d ago
She cannot run the city to new heights when she burned the city down the past 4 years. Chicago is not a world class city due to he lack of leadership. Devastated 312 is not for tax payers anymore
JOY~
3d ago
Lori Lightweight could have been a great maybe but she let her egotistical ego and choosing the wrong people in her administration along the way .
Chicago Mayoral Race: Lightfoot, Green Blast Wilson For ‘Rabbits' Remark at Forum, Wilson Defends His Take on Suspects
Community activist Ja’Mal Green and Mayor Lori Lightfoot lit into fellow mayoral candidate Willie Wilson during a debate Tuesday night for insisting that police be allowed to hunt “people down like rabbits.”. In the most pointed exchange, Green argued that such comments reflect the mindset that led to...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
The Mayoral Forum Recap with NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern on the Steve Cochran Show
NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to recap the mayoral forum. They discuss if candidates actually answered voters’ questions or only pushed their agendas, why protesters interrupted Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, and who will make it to the runoff race based on last night’s forum.
Ja’Mal Green Vows To Expand City’s Tax Base And Hold Cops Accountable — And He’s Not Worried About The Polls
CHICAGO — At 27 years old, community activist Ja’Mal Green has never held political office and, if elected, would be the youngest mayor in Chicago’s history. So what is his response to those who think he might be a little bit “too green” to run a city with a $16 billion budget?
Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
Pritzker won't endorse in Chicago mayor's race
Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed more than 20 candidates in Chicago’s aldermanic elections, but he did not endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-election or anyone else running for her job.
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
CHICAGO - In the latest turnover in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed as chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping down. Abreu, a senior vice president for PNC, said the...
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
Trail Mix: "Chuy" Garcia off to rough start, Pritzker plays kingmaker
This week's Trail Mix column dishes up nuggets on next month's municipal election — that has already seen 808 early ballots cast!García's rough start When Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García entered the mayoral race, he touted his experience and connections to Chicago political giants as selling points. But recently those links have been tripping him up. State of play: First, it was the controversy over taking money from disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried. Then the revelations that García's name was referenced in the Michael Madigan corruption indictment.Now he's in hot water over TV ads featuring real uniformed Chicago...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, officials cut ribbon on O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 expansion
A light-filled, spacious new Terminal 5 has 10 new gates, making things more efficient and reducing delays, even adding 13 security checkpoints.
‘For all the people, for all of Chicago’: People’s Unity Forum focuses on violence prevention, housing, public safety for upcoming election
Hundreds of people held up green flags as Marketta Sims, a grassroots leader from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, recounted her experience with homelessness. “When people often think of people experiencing homelessness, they think of people who are lazy and don’t want to do better for themselves,” Sims said in front of a crowd of more than 200. “I’m living proof that it’s not true.”
Chicago City Council committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics 'taking a beating' from patients
CHICAGO - Amid warnings that Chicago Fire Department paramedics are "taking a literal beating at the hands of their patients," a City Council committee on Monday answered the alarm. The Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved an ordinance championed by Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) at the behest of the Chicago...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Lightfoot rival torches mayor over crime ahead of election: 'People keep dying'
Willie Wilson, entrepreneur and McDonalds franchisee running for mayor of Chicago, slammed Lori Lightfoot over the city's crime crisis.
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
