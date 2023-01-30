ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Forte Brown
3d ago

she shouldn't stand for re-election because she knows 99% of chicago are going to vote against her, she shouldn't have in the first place and the second place she's going to lose with a disgrace, because she has let Chicago down

Michelle Rosen
2d ago

She cannot run the city to new heights when she burned the city down the past 4 years. Chicago is not a world class city due to he lack of leadership. Devastated 312 is not for tax payers anymore

JOY~
3d ago

Lori Lightweight could have been a great maybe but she let her egotistical ego and choosing the wrong people in her administration along the way .

The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Trail Mix: "Chuy" Garcia off to rough start, Pritzker plays kingmaker

This week's Trail Mix column dishes up nuggets on next month's municipal election — that has already seen 808 early ballots cast!García's rough start When Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García entered the mayoral race, he touted his experience and connections to Chicago political giants as selling points. But recently those links have been tripping him up. State of play: First, it was the controversy over taking money from disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried. Then the revelations that García's name was referenced in the Michael Madigan corruption indictment.Now he's in hot water over TV ads featuring real uniformed Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘For all the people, for all of Chicago’: People’s Unity Forum focuses on violence prevention, housing, public safety for upcoming election

Hundreds of people held up green flags as Marketta Sims, a grassroots leader from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, recounted her experience with homelessness. “When people often think of people experiencing homelessness, they think of people who are lazy and don’t want to do better for themselves,” Sims said in front of a crowd of more than 200. “I’m living proof that it’s not true.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL

