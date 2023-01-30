ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
depauliaonline.com

DePaul, city celebrates 125th anniversary

The DePaul Division of Mission and Ministry (DMM) celebrated Foundation Day, Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Lincoln Park Campus’ Student Center. From 2 p.m to 4 p.m., students stopped by, grabbed a slice of birthday cake or a root beer float, had their picture taken and learned more about the opportunities that DMM has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul students, faculty implement lenient attendance policies due to CTA wait times

Sometimes DePaul senior Nathalie Hoste feels like she can leave her house with plenty of time to get to campus, but that extra time can often be taken up by the frequent issues with Chicago’s transit systems. Whether it’s ghost trains or buses, delays or traffic, many DePaul students have noticed an increase in difficulty getting to school on time.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Photo Essay: Chicago celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

The streets of Chicago were brimming with bright colors and festivities this past week as the city celebrated the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year marks the transition to a new year in the lunisolar calendar in Chinese culture. This year’s Chinese zodiac sign will be the rabbit — a symbol of luck, elegance and beauty. Throughout the week, The DePaulia multimedia team went out in the city to capture how Chicago celebrates the Year the Rabbit.
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

Carthage mourns the loss of Professor Yuri Maltsev

Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. The unexpected loss of Professor Yuri Maltsev...
KENOSHA, WI
WSAW

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘For all the people, for all of Chicago’: People’s Unity Forum focuses on violence prevention, housing, public safety for upcoming election

Hundreds of people held up green flags as Marketta Sims, a grassroots leader from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, recounted her experience with homelessness. “When people often think of people experiencing homelessness, they think of people who are lazy and don’t want to do better for themselves,” Sims said in front of a crowd of more than 200. “I’m living proof that it’s not true.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy