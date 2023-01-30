Read full article on original website
depauliaonline.com
Demons’ defense struggles as UConn has three players score 20+ points during 90-76 win over DePaul
DePaul’s losing streak extends to four for the first time this season after losing to UConn, 90-76 against no. 24 UConn on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena. Stubblefields’ stagnant defense allowed the Huskies to finish the game with three 20+ point scorers, who were led by sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins’ 26-point night.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul, city celebrates 125th anniversary
The DePaul Division of Mission and Ministry (DMM) celebrated Foundation Day, Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Lincoln Park Campus’ Student Center. From 2 p.m to 4 p.m., students stopped by, grabbed a slice of birthday cake or a root beer float, had their picture taken and learned more about the opportunities that DMM has to offer.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul’s growing film school: hands-on experience, devoted faculty hold key to success
DePaul University’s film school was ranked 15 out of 25 in the Hollywood Reporter’s “25 Best American Film Schools” of 2022. Anna Hozian, associate dean for the School of Cinematic Arts, said DePaul is “easily top 10” because of an approach that gives students more hands-on experience.
Suburban Chicago High School Basketball Game Ends in Chaos After Reports of Shots Fired
An exciting high school basketball game in a northern Chicago suburb Tuesday became a frightening and frantic scene after reports of shots fired drew a large police presence and created chaos for parents and players. According to officials, the incident took place during Tuesday evening's Zion vs. Waukegan basketball game,...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul students, faculty implement lenient attendance policies due to CTA wait times
Sometimes DePaul senior Nathalie Hoste feels like she can leave her house with plenty of time to get to campus, but that extra time can often be taken up by the frequent issues with Chicago’s transit systems. Whether it’s ghost trains or buses, delays or traffic, many DePaul students have noticed an increase in difficulty getting to school on time.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
depauliaonline.com
Photo Essay: Chicago celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
The streets of Chicago were brimming with bright colors and festivities this past week as the city celebrated the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year marks the transition to a new year in the lunisolar calendar in Chinese culture. This year’s Chinese zodiac sign will be the rabbit — a symbol of luck, elegance and beauty. Throughout the week, The DePaulia multimedia team went out in the city to capture how Chicago celebrates the Year the Rabbit.
kenosha.com
Carthage mourns the loss of Professor Yuri Maltsev
Carthage College is raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. The unexpected loss of Professor Yuri Maltsev...
WSAW
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kyle Rittenhouse shooting: Anthony Huber federal civil rights lawsuit permitted
KENOSHA, Wis. - A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber, shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020, can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25,...
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
depauliaonline.com
‘For all the people, for all of Chicago’: People’s Unity Forum focuses on violence prevention, housing, public safety for upcoming election
Hundreds of people held up green flags as Marketta Sims, a grassroots leader from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, recounted her experience with homelessness. “When people often think of people experiencing homelessness, they think of people who are lazy and don’t want to do better for themselves,” Sims said in front of a crowd of more than 200. “I’m living proof that it’s not true.”
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
