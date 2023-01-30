Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle
Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
Beloved school custodian teaches students important lessons outside of their textbooks
ST. PETERS, Mo. — At Fairmount Elementary in St. Peters, Missouri, it's not so easy being clean. "The school is really big," said third grader Harper Harris. Really big. In fact, with over 1,000 students, it's the biggest elementary school in the state of Missouri, which presents a lot of challenges.
CEO of St. Louis' Arts and Education Council Leaves Quietly
Lyah LeFlore-Ituen confirmed she is no longer with the Grand Center nonprofit
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
myleaderpaper.com
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
West Newsmagazine
Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots
Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023
The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
Illinois Business Journal
Urology of St. Louis has 19 doctors recognized by Top Doctors in St. Louis
Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
Post-Dispatch Lays Off More Than Half Its Prep Sports Staff
STLhighschoolsports.com was a separate unit inside the paper devoted to prep sports
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
University City police honor K9 officer with final walk
Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King's years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.
KSDK
Two vascular surgeons, brothers uniquely practice together at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — It's said that their are roughly 100 to 125 vascular surgeons certified every year. Patrick and Evan Neville, both brothers, grew up in Belleville and have had similar paths. Over the last several years, Patrick and Evan have been working together as vascular surgeons in their...
