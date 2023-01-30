ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

showmeinstitute.org

School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle

Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

School district poised to drop recycling contractor

What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
West Newsmagazine

Small, off-the-path cemetery in Chesterfield connects Texas man to his local roots

Ken Belger had always heard stories about his relatives who lived in Chesterfield when he was growing up. As a boy living in Indiana, he would visit his grandparents in Brentwood every summer and hear stories about his great-great-grandparents and how they lived on 50 acres of farmland located off of Olive Boulevard. What he didn’t know until his recent visit to St. Louis, was that a small cemetery still exists where some of his relatives are buried. It’s a family plot located on ground inside the Villas at Ladue Bluffs subdivision. It’s enclosed by a wrought-iron fence, which is under lock and key. Only the homeowners' association has keys to access the gate.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Urology of St. Louis has 19 doctors recognized by Top Doctors in St. Louis

Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis

MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery

A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
GREENFIELD, IL

