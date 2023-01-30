ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Fall Football schedules set for Virginia Tech, Liberty, Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The football schedules for the fall 2023 college football season are now set. Most game times for the fall have yet to be in announced and are TBD, unless otherwise noted. VIRGINIA TECH:. April 15, 3:00pm: Spring Game (Lane Stadium) Sept. 2nd - Old Dominion...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Black History Month Events Coming to the Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — February is Black History Month and the Academy Center of the Arts is offering a number of events to mark the month. Some include Music of Sam Cooke, Drumline Live, Unmarked the Documentary and Raising the Voices and Vibrations. The Academy says it will give you the opportunity to experience and learn about the history and culture through many interpretations. Kaci got to sit center stage and find out the details on these events you do not want to miss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. invests $6.1M to expand in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company is expanding and has chosen the Southside as its continued home. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to advancing cost-effective, state-of-the-art medicine, will invest $6.1 million to expand in the City of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Police Department holds MILO range training used to teach officers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Disturbing video showing what went down when Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols is a situation the Danville Police Department wants to prevent before it arises. The department has a virtual tool called MILO Range or Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. It is one of their...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

DCC Educational Foundation offers $500k in scholarship aid for 2023

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) Educational Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from new and currently enrolled students in need of financial assistance. “We know the cost of tuition and books is always a factor when students are considering higher education,” said Shannon Hair, Vice President...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Rescued vulture making unexpected recovery after being poisoned

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When a police officer brought a turkey vulture into the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, the staff didn't think the bird was going to make it. The bird couldn't move and had unnatural green fluid drooling from his mouth, and blood tests confirmed the vulture had eaten rodenticide poison.
ROANOKE, VA

