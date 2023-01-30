Read full article on original website
WSET
Fall Football schedules set for Virginia Tech, Liberty, Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The football schedules for the fall 2023 college football season are now set. Most game times for the fall have yet to be in announced and are TBD, unless otherwise noted. VIRGINIA TECH:. April 15, 3:00pm: Spring Game (Lane Stadium) Sept. 2nd - Old Dominion...
WSET
Salem Mayhem's inaugural season ends abruptly after league postpones games
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has announced that all remaining games across the league will be postponed as of January 31, 2023. This means the Salem Mayhem season is over. The City of Salem said individual and season ticket holders will be refunded at the...
WSET
Student achievements recognized with new bikes from LPD and One Community, One Voice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Students at Perrymont Elementary School earned new bicycles as a reward for their academic achievements. The Lynchburg Police Department and One Community, One Voice presented the bikes to four students named Chase, Ella, Lazarus and Malonia. All four students did work that paid off in...
WSET
Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
WSET
Jersey Mike's Subs to open 3rd Lynchburg location on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another sub-shop chain has announced an expansion in the Hill City. Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 8000 Timberlake Road for the first time on Tuesday. Franchise owners Scott Buckner, Ashley Harbour, and Whitney Waltman will hold...
WSET
Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
WSET
Roanoke Valley, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare team up for youth mental health awareness
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are partnering to bring attention to the pressing issue of youth mental health in the region. Mental health problems among adolescents have been on the rise, with a 50% increase in...
WSET
Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
WSET
Black History Month Events Coming to the Academy
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — February is Black History Month and the Academy Center of the Arts is offering a number of events to mark the month. Some include Music of Sam Cooke, Drumline Live, Unmarked the Documentary and Raising the Voices and Vibrations. The Academy says it will give you the opportunity to experience and learn about the history and culture through many interpretations. Kaci got to sit center stage and find out the details on these events you do not want to miss.
WSET
Former fraternity house director sues Washington and Lee University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Kelly Harris is suing Washington and Lee University, alleging that they had a hand in getting her fired from her role as a House Director for the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 2020 and 2021, Harris filed reports with the school and fraternity, saying that...
WSET
Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. invests $6.1M to expand in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company is expanding and has chosen the Southside as its continued home. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to advancing cost-effective, state-of-the-art medicine, will invest $6.1 million to expand in the City of Danville.
WSET
Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds MILO range training used to teach officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Disturbing video showing what went down when Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols is a situation the Danville Police Department wants to prevent before it arises. The department has a virtual tool called MILO Range or Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives. It is one of their...
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSET
DCC Educational Foundation offers $500k in scholarship aid for 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College (DCC) Educational Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from new and currently enrolled students in need of financial assistance. “We know the cost of tuition and books is always a factor when students are considering higher education,” said Shannon Hair, Vice President...
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSET
Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
WSET
Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
WSET
'Sounded like an explosion:' Vehicle crashes into The Store in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Madison Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to the owner, a white SUV came crashing through the front door of The Store on South Amherst Highway. The owner said no one was injured in the crash and...
WSET
Rescued vulture making unexpected recovery after being poisoned
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When a police officer brought a turkey vulture into the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, the staff didn't think the bird was going to make it. The bird couldn't move and had unnatural green fluid drooling from his mouth, and blood tests confirmed the vulture had eaten rodenticide poison.
