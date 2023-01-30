Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter winter
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
KOKI FOX 23
Icy weather impacts local non-profit in its mission to reach members of the community
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — According to the staff at A New Leaf, the nonprofit that provides job training, life skills and residential for people with developmental disabilities and autism, the wintry weather adversely affects people in their programs. Lindsey Stewart, Manager of Philanthropic Resources at A New Leaf, said...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighter hit on US-75 urging drivers to slow down, watch out
TULSA, Okla. — A firefighter who was hit on Highway 75 is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for emergency vehicles at the side of the road. Two firefighters were hit on Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into an already crashed vehicle to which the fire department was responding.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa organizations needing warm clothing for homeless community
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures drop, homeless shelters in Tulsa have seen an increase in the number of people they are serving and are calling on the community to lend a helping hand. People who work and volunteer with the homeless community said they’ve been handing out lots...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
KOKI FOX 23
Goodwill offering tax assistance for free
Goodwill’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, prepares taxes, free of charge, for any person or household making less than $60,000 a year. VITA says not charging for services helps the most financially vulnerable. The program has been around for decades helping folks like Cecilia Norris. Norris said,...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP sees increase in crash-related calls due to winter weather, slick roads
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers told FOX23 that as soon as Tuesday’s new round of winter weather hit, so did new calls to respond to crashes. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, troopers say a very important message still hasn’t reached everyone who needs to hear it.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Broken Arrow adjusts trash, recycling pickups due to winter weather
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Due to the current weather conditions and potential precipitation, the City of Broken Arrow’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department is suspending services Tuesday and combining trash and recycling routes for the remainder of the week. “This is a necessary change in the normal procedure...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police detective laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation to offer free tax preparation service beginning Feb. 1
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced plans to offer its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help families prepare to file their 2022 state and federal income tax forms for free Wednesday. The VITA program has prepared and submitted nearly 18,000 tax returns in the last 10...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah residents brave the sleet, snow and slick roads on 2nd day of ice storm
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The sleet, snow and freezing temperatures were not enough hot keep everyone at home in and around Tahlequah on the second day of the ice storm that rolled through Green Country. Sleet quickly turned to snow and slick roads. Traffic was lighter downtown where most of...
KOKI FOX 23
Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls
CATOOSA, Okla. — Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire. VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.
KOKI FOX 23
John 3:16 Mission’s new women’s center opens in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission celebrated their opening of a new women’s center on Tuesday at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Hardesty Women’s Renew Building is a part of the $10 million expansion to The Refuge, John 3:16 Mission’s facility on North 39th West Avenue in west Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
KOKI FOX 23
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting a new restaurant and filling a void in a largely vacant downtown building. Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron. The massive building was originally built for WPX Energy but the company ended...
Comments / 0