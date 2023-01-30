Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle
Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
St. Louis Public Schools announce new superintendent pick
The St. Louis Board of Education has selected Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the new superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools. She comes to St. Louis from Seattle where she has been the assistant superintendent of academics of SPS since 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
timesnewspapers.com
New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
Beloved school custodian teaches students important lessons outside of their textbooks
ST. PETERS, Mo. — At Fairmount Elementary in St. Peters, Missouri, it's not so easy being clean. "The school is really big," said third grader Harper Harris. Really big. In fact, with over 1,000 students, it's the biggest elementary school in the state of Missouri, which presents a lot of challenges.
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
mymoinfo.com
South Iron Teams Remain #1 in Coaches State Basketball Rankings With Several More Local Schools Near Top
(Farmington) The latest state high school basketball rankings were released Wednesday by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and we still have several local teams at the top or near the top in their respective class. In girls Class 1, South Iron remains number 1 in the state. In Class 2...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved
At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
metrostlouis.org
Going Above and Beyond to Provide Next Level Customer Care
When you choose to take Metro Transit, our team is focused on providing them with a great transit experience. From our operators to Public Safety, we aim to serve our customers to the best of our abilities. A perfect example of this was seen through the efforts of three Metro Transit team members – Transit Service Manager (TSM) Tamieka Lewis, Transit Service Manager Trina Graham-Walker and ADA Coordinator Amy Parker. Last month they went above and beyond to help a customer in need.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023
The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
$90M mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment development opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A $90 million mixed-use, transit-oriented apartment complex built on the site of a former parking lot at a MetroLink station is now fully open after years of construction. The Expo at Forest Park development in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood opened its second seven-story apartment building in December,...
tourcounsel.com
Alton Square Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
Alton Square Mall is a 634,181 square feet (58,917.3 m2) shopping mall located in Alton, Illinois. Its anchor store is JCPenney. A second anchor structure formerly housed a Sears, and currently houses an eight screen NCG Cinemas theater, while a third anchor structure, housing a Macy's, was demolished in 2017.
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
KMOX asks: Would Mayor Jones sign bill to double salaries of aldermen?
The plan approved last week by St. Louis aldermen to double the salary of aldermen later this year appears to have the support of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who tells KMOX “public officials deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”
timestribunenews.com
Former US Bank building to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
