Webster Groves, MO

showmeinstitute.org

School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle

Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

School district poised to drop recycling contractor

What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

New Principal Approved For Kirkwood High School

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Seth Harrell as the new principal of Kirkwood High School, effective July 1, 2023. Harrell is currently the principal of Jackson High School, located in southeastern Missouri, where he has served since 2016. During his time at Jackson High School, Harrell helped foster the school community through several significant changes including changes to the school population, updates to scheduling models and a modification in grading systems. He also managed the high school during significant construction on the campus for a major addition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved

At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
metrostlouis.org

Going Above and Beyond to Provide Next Level Customer Care

When you choose to take Metro Transit, our team is focused on providing them with a great transit experience. From our operators to Public Safety, we aim to serve our customers to the best of our abilities. A perfect example of this was seen through the efforts of three Metro Transit team members – Transit Service Manager (TSM) Tamieka Lewis, Transit Service Manager Trina Graham-Walker and ADA Coordinator Amy Parker. Last month they went above and beyond to help a customer in need.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Alton Square Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

Alton Square Mall is a 634,181 square feet (58,917.3 m2) shopping mall located in Alton, Illinois. Its anchor store is JCPenney. A second anchor structure formerly housed a Sears, and currently houses an eight screen NCG Cinemas theater, while a third anchor structure, housing a Macy's, was demolished in 2017.
ALTON, IL
timestribunenews.com

Former US Bank building to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
TROY, IL

