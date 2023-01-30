Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 30-31)

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department and the Brown County Examiner’s Office continue investigating how a man may have died on a Sturgeon Bay street Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue before 6:50 a.m. this morning for the report of an unconscious man on the side of the road who was later discovered to be dead. The man has not been identified as of 10 a.m., but he is described to be middle-aged and was fully dressed for the weather conditions. Wind chill temperatures were expected to hit as low as -22 degrees during the overnight hours. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says there is no danger to the public. An autopsy will be conducted, and more information about who may have passed on and why will be released at that time.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO