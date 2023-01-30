Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 30-31)
Today’s eventsWrestlingMultiple schools at Menominee, 5 p.m.
Girls basketballRapid River at Stephenson, 6 p.m.
Carney-Nadeau at Crystal Falls, 7 p.m.
Boys basketballOconto Falls at Coleman, 7 p.m.
White Lake at Lena, 7 p.m.
Elcho at Wausaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Gillett at Goodman/Pembine, 7:15 p.m.
Niagara at Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s eventsWrestlingPeshtigo (Boys) at Coleman, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketballClintonville at Marinette, 5:45 p.m.
STAA at Wausaukee, 6 p.m.
Florence at Lena, 7 p.m.
Gillett at Coleman, 7:15 p.m.
Niagara at Crivitz, 7:15 p.m.
Suring at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.
Peshtigo at Algoma, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketballEscanaba at Menominee, 6:30 p.m. (Game will take place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus)
Carney-Nadeau at North Central, 6:45 p.m.
Clintonville at Marinette, 7 p.m.
Lena at Elcho, 7:15 p.m.
Peshtigo at Kewaunee, 7:30 p.m.
