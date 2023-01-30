ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Marinette & Menominee area sporting events (Jan. 30-31)

 3 days ago

Today’s eventsWrestlingMultiple schools at Menominee, 5 p.m.

Girls basketballRapid River at Stephenson, 6 p.m.

Carney-Nadeau at Crystal Falls, 7 p.m.

Boys basketballOconto Falls at Coleman, 7 p.m.

White Lake at Lena, 7 p.m.

Elcho at Wausaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Gillett at Goodman/Pembine, 7:15 p.m.

Niagara at Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s eventsWrestlingPeshtigo (Boys) at Coleman, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketballClintonville at Marinette, 5:45 p.m.

STAA at Wausaukee, 6 p.m.

Florence at Lena, 7 p.m.

Gillett at Coleman, 7:15 p.m.

Niagara at Crivitz, 7:15 p.m.

Suring at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.

Peshtigo at Algoma, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketballEscanaba at Menominee, 6:30 p.m. (Game will take place at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus)

Carney-Nadeau at North Central, 6:45 p.m.

Clintonville at Marinette, 7 p.m.

Lena at Elcho, 7:15 p.m.

Peshtigo at Kewaunee, 7:30 p.m.

thebaycities.com

The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool

Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Krist Oil to donate 5 cents per gallon of gas to Escanaba family

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All Upper Peninsula of Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 5 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (87 Octane) sold on Feb. 3, 2023 to the Weaver family. Tara and Gerald Weaver, residents of Escanaba, MI were taken too soon from their family...
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: New information in Green Bay murders

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Emerald Bay says it needs to remain financially strong and Medicaid payments aren't keeping up with increasing costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mercury takes a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
HOBART, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Man found dead on Sturgeon Bay street

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department and the Brown County Examiner’s Office continue investigating how a man may have died on a Sturgeon Bay street Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue before 6:50 a.m. this morning for the report of an unconscious man on the side of the road who was later discovered to be dead. The man has not been identified as of 10 a.m., but he is described to be middle-aged and was fully dressed for the weather conditions. Wind chill temperatures were expected to hit as low as -22 degrees during the overnight hours. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says there is no danger to the public. An autopsy will be conducted, and more information about who may have passed on and why will be released at that time.
STURGEON BAY, WI
101 WIXX

U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested

LUXEMBURG-CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters and shelters concerned about extreme cold

KAUKAUNA Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup. Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire (see related story). It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
HOBART, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in a fire in Marinette County in January. The victim was identified as Justin L. Delain, 41. “Preliminary findings show that Mr. Delain died as a result of the fire,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAUSAUKEE, WI
