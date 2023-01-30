Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
4 children, 1 adult dead in Tennessee house fire
LUTTRELL, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are investigating the deaths of four children and one adult in a home that was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the Union County community of Luttrell, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister told WVLT-TV. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the five fatalities.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
wvlt.tv
K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with dementia on Tuesday. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, according to Knoxville Police Department. He was last seen at...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
wvlt.tv
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement. Your headlines from 2/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Breaking News out of West Knoxville as KFD works to put out house fire, First Alert WX and Traffic. Personnel files of 5 former...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater
Chicken or the egg? Some shoppers choosing chickens amid rising egg prices. “That’s when they were inquiring about wanting to know when the chicks will be in,” Bell said. “They were going to buy them, about 12 or 15 chickens, so they can produce their own eggs.”
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
TBI investigating, saying U.S. Marshals shot and wounded a man after he pointed a gun at officers
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating after U.S. Marshals shot and wounded a man, saying the man pointed a gun at officers when they tried to get him to surrender. Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and members of the...
vincennespbs.org
Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee
A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
WATE
1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40
A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the...
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
WATE
Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak. During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors...
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
WATE
4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire
The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
Morgan County inmate pleads guilty to stabbing correctional officer
An inmate in Morgan County has pleaded guilty after attacking a correctional officer according to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General.
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
Comments / 1