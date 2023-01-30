ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

4 children, 1 adult dead in Tennessee house fire

LUTTRELL, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are investigating the deaths of four children and one adult in a home that was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the Union County community of Luttrell, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister told WVLT-TV. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the five fatalities.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call that a man had been shot on Friday, at around 6:15 p.m. They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly Knoxville man found in Kingsport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man with dementia on Tuesday. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, according to Knoxville Police Department. He was last seen at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater

Chicken or the egg? Some shoppers choosing chickens amid rising egg prices. “That’s when they were inquiring about wanting to know when the chicks will be in,” Bell said. “They were going to buy them, about 12 or 15 chickens, so they can produce their own eggs.”
SWEETWATER, TN
vincennespbs.org

Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
VINCENNES, IN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40

A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

