More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Tech layoff rumors abound (are Dell & Everly Health up next?)
Amazon, Twitter, Meta, Stripe, Uber, and more – big tech companies are continuing to lay off thousands of tech workers across the nation. Austin (where we are headquartered) is home to many major tech employers, and satellite offices for the Silicon Valley brands of all sizes. Tech layoffs in...
Council approves measures to help child care providers
At its first meeting of the year, City Council voted unanimously to direct the city manager to work on ways to lower the barriers to setting up new child care facilities and reduce parking requirements for such businesses. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes led the charge, with co-sponsors Alison Alter, José Velásquez, Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Kirk Watson, to reduce costs for child care operators, especially those that want to open centers in underserved neighborhoods.
City’s hotel tax on the upswing after pandemic
The city’s Arts Commission heard an update last week on the status of the Cultural Arts Fund and Hotel Occupancy Tax collection numbers for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23. After a rough showing during the pandemic, there are signs the revenue source is again on the rise.
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators
AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
tinyhousetalk.com
Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas
This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
Austin Energy calls for aid as over 130,000 outages persist across city
It is not possible to give an estimated power restoration times.
Canally named sole finalist for ATP amidst confusion
Members of the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that ATP interim Executive Director Greg Canally be presented to the community as the sole candidate for the permanent executive director job. Canally has served as interim director since Randy Clarke resigned last May to take a job in Washington, D.C.
ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
City to start major push to recruit employees
The city of Austin announced Monday that it would begin a major campaign this week to promote difficult-to-fill jobs. Worker shortages have been particularly noticeable within Austin-Travis County EMS and the police department. According to information provided by Deborah Jennings in the Human Resources Department, the city currently has 16,316...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
New City Council kicks off 2023 with UN biodiversity pledge
Austin’s brand-new City Council has officially begun legislating, kicking things off with an ambitious pledge to environmental stewardship. The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Leslie Pool, commits the city to adopt 23 targets established at the UN’s 15th Convention on Biological Diversity, which Pool attended late last year. The UN framework lists managed conservation and restoration of plant and animal species across 30 percent of earth’s terrain, terrestrial and marine, by the year 2030 among its goals, and was adopted by delegates from 188 countries. City Council passed the resolution 10-1, with Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voting against.
City to tackle staffing shortages with recruitment campaign
- In response to department-wide staffing shortages, on Feb. 1 the City of Austin is launching its first-ever citywide recruitment campaign to fill essential public service positions.
It’s official: Cap Metro chooses Dottie Watkins as new president and CEO
A bus driver who rose through the ranks of Capital Metro over three decades has now taken the top job at the transit agency. The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday to hire Dorothy “Dottie” Watkins as president and CEO. “It is a complete...
City governments near Lake Travis closed Feb. 1; power outages continue
Cold weather conditions continue to cause power outages, icy roads and tree damage in the greater Austin area. (Joe Warner/ Community Impact) Offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood have closed Feb. 1 due to the winter weather conditions. All police administrative offices will...
Parks board tables recommendation on Zilker vision plan after public debate
The city’s Parks and Recreation Board became an outlet for pent-up concern about the draft Zilker Park vision plan last week. For more than two hours, community members and organizations including the Texas Sierra Club and Save Our Springs Alliance testified about concerns about the city’s public engagement process and components of the resulting vision plan.
More than 170,000 Austin Energy customers lost power as a winter storm hits Central Texas
More than 30 percent of Austin Energy customers didn’t have power Wednesday as a winter storm continued to roll through Central Texas, causing ice to accumulate on power lines, utility poles and tree limbs. The electric utility says crews are working to fix the outages – which have grown...
3 Pflugerville, Hutto transportation updates: Southeast Loop, FM 685 corridor, Helios Way extension
The FM 685 corridor study will identify and recommend improvements along Dessau Road and FM 685. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) The first segment of a large county-led road project in Hutto is slated to be complete this summer. The project, named Southeast Loop, will construct a new major arterial road...
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
Austin Transportation Department cautions drivers of icy roads; Austin Public Health opens shelters
The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.
