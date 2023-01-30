ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech layoff rumors abound (are Dell & Everly Health up next?)

Amazon, Twitter, Meta, Stripe, Uber, and more – big tech companies are continuing to lay off thousands of tech workers across the nation. Austin (where we are headquartered) is home to many major tech employers, and satellite offices for the Silicon Valley brands of all sizes. Tech layoffs in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council approves measures to help child care providers

At its first meeting of the year, City Council voted unanimously to direct the city manager to work on ways to lower the barriers to setting up new child care facilities and reduce parking requirements for such businesses. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes led the charge, with co-sponsors Alison Alter, José Velásquez, Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Kirk Watson, to reduce costs for child care operators, especially those that want to open centers in underserved neighborhoods.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City’s hotel tax on the upswing after pandemic

The city’s Arts Commission heard an update last week on the status of the Cultural Arts Fund and Hotel Occupancy Tax collection numbers for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23. After a rough showing during the pandemic, there are signs the revenue source is again on the rise.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas

This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Austin Monitor

Canally named sole finalist for ATP amidst confusion

Members of the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that ATP interim Executive Director Greg Canally be presented to the community as the sole candidate for the permanent executive director job. Canally has served as interim director since Randy Clarke resigned last May to take a job in Washington, D.C.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

ACRE Announces Closing of $111M in Loans for Two Multifamily Properties in Pflugerville, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized two loans totaling $111 million with TerraCap Management, LLC (“TerraCap”), to support two multifamily properties in Pflugerville, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005149/en/ ‘The Beacon at Pfluger Farm’, a 258-unit multifamily development in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Monitor

City to start major push to recruit employees

The city of Austin announced Monday that it would begin a major campaign this week to promote difficult-to-fill jobs. Worker shortages have been particularly noticeable within Austin-Travis County EMS and the police department. According to information provided by Deborah Jennings in the Human Resources Department, the city currently has 16,316...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Monitor

New City Council kicks off 2023 with UN biodiversity pledge

Austin’s brand-new City Council has officially begun legislating, kicking things off with an ambitious pledge to environmental stewardship. The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Leslie Pool, commits the city to adopt 23 targets established at the UN’s 15th Convention on Biological Diversity, which Pool attended late last year. The UN framework lists managed conservation and restoration of plant and animal species across 30 percent of earth’s terrain, terrestrial and marine, by the year 2030 among its goals, and was adopted by delegates from 188 countries. City Council passed the resolution 10-1, with Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voting against.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Transportation Department cautions drivers of icy roads; Austin Public Health opens shelters

The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.
AUSTIN, TX
