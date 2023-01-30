While the pandemic may have kickstarted a baking craze, when it comes to macarons, we say buying is always better than baking. Written by Michelle Yee. For those who have tried their hands at making these irresistible treats, they would know that macarons are notoriously finicky – beat your egg whites for too short or too long and you are left with macarons that won’t rise, and if you fold in your powdered sugar and almond flour too many times, the top of your shell is very likely to crack. Furthermore, there are other variables like a rainy or humid day – completely out of your control, which can reduce your chances of success. With so many factors at play, we recommend leaving this tedious task to the experts, while you focus on which flavours to get.

2 DAYS AGO