The results are in: these are the best craft beers in Australia
Over the weekend, millions of Australians tuned in for Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown – and while the results were controversial, to say the least, another very important countdown was also taking place: the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beers poll. GABS stands for 'Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular' – and the organisation exists to celebrate all things craft beer and cider.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
Enjoy the best free beer tastings in Montreal at Time Out Market Montréal
Time Out Market Montréal's Beer Bar is featuring another of our favourite local microbreweries this February: Silo!. Silo brewery was established in the Montreal neighbourhood of Ahuntsic in 2020. After more than 15 years as a brewer, owner Jean-Phillippe Lalonde decided to make his beer available in cans. Silo...
The best places to get acupuncture in Melbourne
We've rounded up top-notch venues in Melbourne that you can get stuck into (with needles!) Even if the thought of needles makes you squirmish, try not to rule out acupuncture, a form of Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), that has been used for thousands of years as a drug-free method of pain relief. The practice is used to treat various health conditions such as infertility, lower back pain, headaches, labour pain, menstrual cramps, osteoarthritis and more.
Golden Century BBQ by Golden Century
Sydney was sad when iconic, very late-night Sydney institution Golden Century announced its closure after going into administration following the Covid lockdowns. But then, in great news for all of us, creditors voted to save the Chinese restaurant, making a $4.5 million agreement to clear its debt. Despite this, we’re still not sure if the original Sussex Street, Haymarket location will reopen, but the good news for GC fans is that they’ve got some spin-off venues, including this cheap and cheerful new Golden Century BBQ joint that's now appeared in the buzzing Darling Square precinct.
The best places in Singapore to get macarons
While the pandemic may have kickstarted a baking craze, when it comes to macarons, we say buying is always better than baking. Written by Michelle Yee. For those who have tried their hands at making these irresistible treats, they would know that macarons are notoriously finicky – beat your egg whites for too short or too long and you are left with macarons that won’t rise, and if you fold in your powdered sugar and almond flour too many times, the top of your shell is very likely to crack. Furthermore, there are other variables like a rainy or humid day – completely out of your control, which can reduce your chances of success. With so many factors at play, we recommend leaving this tedious task to the experts, while you focus on which flavours to get.
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt
As obsessed as we seem to be with dining trends—like our recent avalanche of omakase options—tasting-menu-only restaurants have yet to catch on here in Miami. But the advent of the Michelin guide and its penchant for awarding stars to this category of restaurants, where diners sign up for a series of courses at a fixed price, will no doubt inspire a wave of new, degustation-only eateries. They usually come with certain trappings of fine dining: precise service, a high price point and luxurious surroundings. And the Tambourine Room, a new concept at The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, has all of the above.
Sydney has been named the 10th most Instagrammable place in the world
We don’t want to harp on about how excellent Sydney is (although, actually, we do – this city does have some great stuff going for it), but we just got named the 10th most Instagrammable place in the whole world, based on a big review of social media data.
Single-use plastics have just been banned in Victoria
Two years after the Victorian state government first announced plans to ditch the sale and supply of single-use plastics, the full ban has finally come into effect. As of February 1, Victorians will no longer be able to purchase drinking straws, cutlery, plates, drink stirrers, cotton bud sticks and expanded polystyrene food and drink containers. The ban extends to cafés, restaurants and bars, with Victorian establishments also barred from being able to provide any single-use plastics.
Curiosity Merchants
This tiny shop in the Royal Arcade looks like it was plucked off the pages of a gothic novel, its dark and ornate shelves filled with curios like skull-shaped crystals and hand-blended perfumes. It's the brainchild of Kiwi jeweller Zora Bell Boyd and husband Dan Zizys, and according to the husband-and-wife duo, its intention is to "engender a sense of wonder, surprise and discover for shoppers."
This year's Hottest 100 featured a record-breaking number of First Nations artists
For the last three decades, Australians across the country have weighed in on their favourite Aussie and indie tracks of the year for the Triple J Hottest 100. This year, a record-breaking 2.5 million votes were submitted, and 10 per cent of the top 100 tracks were by First Nations artists – that's a total of ten tracks from First Nations artists, which smashed the previous record of six.
Revealed: the most popular Airbnbs on Instagram right now
As you’re casually, absent-mindedly flicking through Instagram, it’s usually only the most visually marvellous stuff that catches your eye. Gob-smacking views, steaming street food, and, of course, envy-arousing places to stay. So what are the properties that have everyone double-tapping? Well, Airbnb has an answer for that. The...
Some of London’s famous red phone boxes might be turned into vending machines
Red public telephone boxes are as iconic a London sight as black cabs and dingy pubs, but you don’t really see them actually working any more. Loads of them these days seem to be used more as unofficial public loos than actual phone boxes – so, naturally, they often look pretty run-down and battered.
Harajuku Setsubun no Yakuharai
If you’re looking to celebrate Setsubun in the city centre, head to the Harajuku Jingu-mae shotengai shopping area to watch a yakuharai ritual. This traditional ceremony, held to ward off misfortunes, illnesses and other bad luck, was a popular practice during the Edo and Meiji periods. The ceremony was...
‘Far more challenging than being with a band’ – Henry Rollins opens up before solo show in Zagreb
Legendary performer Henry Rollins makes a welcome return to Zagreb for his solo show at Tvornica Kulture on February 8. Kicking off tonight, February 1, in Reykjavík, the former Black Flag man’s European tour of spoken-word performances, Good To See You, takes him from Bratislava to Bexhill-On-Sea over the next three months.
A spectacular new immersive Lumiéres experience has opened in Europe
As any fan of proper immersive experiences will no doubt already know, it doesn’t get much better than the ‘Lumiéres’ series. Decking out fascinating venues in a properly mesmerising display of lights and sounds, Lumiéres exhibitions are a cut above other immersive experiences – which can often otherwise seem like they’re just cheaply cashing in on a craze.
Check out the British-inspired seafood-driven bistro located on top of the chic Surry Hills bar
By now you’ve probably enjoyed a late-night tipple or two at the Rover, the sophisticated Surry Hills bar that underwent a transformation in 2022. Now, the team have unveiled the final part of the renovation, upstairs: a British-inspired seafood bistro with produce so fresh, as if it's just been plucked from the ocean.
Now on the market: an amazing flat at the top of St Pancras station
The magnificent St Pancras Renaissance London Hotel, for those not in the know, is actually much more than just a hotel. Forming the front of St Pancras railway station, it’s also home to some of the fanciest flats this city has to offer. And now one of the most glamorous of those flats is up for sale.
