The Independent

Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police told partner ‘a black male has been found dead’

The partner of Sheku Bayoh was told that “a black male had been found dead”, according to police evidence read out at an inquiry investigating the his death.The statement came from Detective Sergeant Dursley, who was one of the officers involved in the police incident in which Mr Bayoh, 31, died after he being restrained on the ground by six officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.Mr Bayoh’s sister, Kadi Johnson, had previously told the inquiry she believes her brother was handled the way he was because he was black.She also said that she and her family began to feel...
The Independent

Sheku Bayoh’s family urge police to ‘tell the truth’ ahead of inquiry appearance

The family of a man who died after being restrained by police have urged officers to “tell the truth” ahead of giving evidence at the inquiry.Kadi Johnson will appear at the public inquiry into the death of her brother, Sheku Bayoh, on Tuesday morning, the first of his family to do so.Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy in 2015, and the inquiry is investigating the circumstances of his death and whether race was a factor.Ahead of her Ms Johnson’s appearance, her family held a vigil outside the inquiry venue, Capital House...
BBC

Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack

A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police find hanged body of teenager who had been missing for 3 months

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese police have found the body of a teenager who had been missing for more than three months hanging in a grain warehouse a few minutes’ walk from his school, one of a slew of young people reported missing around China in recent months.
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns

Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Initial Memphis police report falsely claims Tyre Nichols ‘fought’ officers

A leaked incident report on Tyre Nichols’ arrest and fatal beating by Memphis police officers contains glaring inaccuracies that were later exposed after the release of bodycam and surveillance footage. The report, written two hours after Nichols’ beating on 7 January, claimed that the 29-year-old was “irate” and refused lawful detention, tried to start a fight with officers, and also attempted to take an officer’s gun, during an initial traffic stop.Video evidence released on 27 January told a very different story, showing officers swarming Nichols’ car and dragging him out, shouting contradictory commands and using pepper spray and a...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Urban explorer finds abandoned prison previously used to house cartel criminals

An abandoned prison where notorious cartel members were confined has been found by an urban explorer.Jose Flores, who boasts 6.1 million followers on TikTok and 50,000 followers on Instagram, entered the former jail in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico, through a window with a friend.In two eerie videos viewed 1.1 million and 510,000 times respectively, he explored the now-rundown facility the Topo Chico Preventive and Social Reintegration Centre, which used to house dangerous cartel criminals.The Topo Chico Preventive and Social Reintegration Centre was a state prison in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico, that was inaugurated in 1943.The prison closed in...
The Independent

Mother of boy left brain damaged after hospital failings during birth awarded payout

The mother of a boy left severely disabled following blunders at a scandal-hit hospital during his birth has secured a huge payout after suing the NHS.Reverend Charlotte Cheshire’s son Adam was left brain-damaged following one of the UK’s worst maternity scandals at Shrewsbury Hospital.Adam developed Group B Strep (BGS) and meningitis and spent a month in intensive care after bungling medics missed opportunities to diagnose the infections.Rev Cheshire, 45, said her newborn son was only given antibiotics seven hours after telltale signs were first spotted and he was left fighting for his life.Now aged 11, Adam is profoundly disabled -...
BBC

Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street

Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...

