HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel Is an All Star: Find Out His Net Worth, How He Makes Money
Howie Mandel’s income proves that he’s an all star! From serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent to working as a comedian, he clearly has a strong work ethic. Keep scrolling to find out Howie’s net worth, how he makes money and more. What Is...
As Showtime and Paramount+ Combine, We Have Some Answers
Paramount Global is making things (even more) official between Showtime and Paramount+. At some point “later this year,” the Showtime linear-television channel will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime,” the company said Monday afternoon. The existing ad-free Paramount+ “Premium” tier without Showtime ($9.99/month) is poised to go away; the version that includes Showtime ($14.99/month) will also be known as Paramount+ with Showtime, though the name makes much more sense in that setup. Paramount+ also has ad-supported plans on what is dubbed the “Essential” tier, offering an option both with ($11.99) and without ($4.99) Showtime. At the time of rebranding, the separate...
KTRE
‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Dr. Phil McGraw is choosing to end his daytime TV talk show. According to a news release, McGraw is ending his top-rated “Dr. Phil” talk show after 21 seasons. The syndicated daytime show will reportedly end its run of original episodes after the...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS
Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
Even more TV show cancelations announced at Showtime, Hulu, and FX
Three Women, Reboot, Kindred, American Gigolo, and more have been axed by their respective streamers
‘The 1619 Project’: Oprah Winfrey could win yet another Emmy for producing Hulu’s docu-series
Did you know that Oprah Winfrey won so many Emmy Awards in the 1990s that she eventually withdrew herself from consideration so other people could prevail? It’s true. If you’re someone who’s been waiting to see the TV queen accept another award, you might be interested to know that she’s a producer on the new Hulu docu-series “The 1619 Project” and thus could be adding another Primetime Emmy to her mantel. All told, Winfrey took home nine Daytime Emmys in Best Talk Show and seven in Best Talk Show Host for “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” plus two more for the children’s...
‘Family Feud’ Renewed Through 2025-26 By Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury
Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has renewed hit game show Family Feud through the 2025-26 season, taking the Fremantle-produced show into its landmark 50th year on television. Leading station groups Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps and Tegna have signed multi-year renewals for the nationally syndicated ratings juggernaut, hosted by Steve Harvey. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Debmar-Mercury Takes GSN's Leah Remini-Hosted 'People Puzzler' To Syndication Related Story Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A "Punk Move" Now in its fifth consecutive season as television’s No. 1 first-run syndicated show in women 25-54, Family Feud is posting a 1.5 rating season-to-date in the key...
bleedingcool.com
Carnival Row Season 2 Previewed in February 2023 Prime Video Trailer
Returning on February 17th, Amazon's Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne-starring Carnival Row was previewed in Prime Video's Feb. 2023 trailer. With only a little more than two weeks to go until Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row hits our screens for its second & final season, we're getting a fresh look at what's to come for Philo (Bloom), Vignette (Delevingne), and the rest of the Row as two missions of justice collide. And based on what you're about to see in the following "New to Prime Video February 2023" trailer released earlier today, it appears their story may end in fire.
Jerrod Carmichael Comedy-Documentary Series Ordered by HBO
HBO has given a series order to a documentary program starring and executive produced by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The project, which is currently untitled, follows Carmichael’s day-to-day life, exploring the comic’s relationships with his family, friends and strangers, all in “his quest for love, sex and connection,” as the logline describes. Ari Katcher and Eli Despres executive produce alongside Carmichael, while Katcher will serve as director. Susie Fox also serves as executive producer for Range Media Partners, as will Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films. Carmichael currently has an overall deal with HBO. His most recent stand-up special, titled “Jerrod...
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
2023 Emmys: Predict the nominees today for drama, comedy and limited categories
You can now predict the 2023 Emmy Awards nominees the earliest we’ve ever offered at Gold Derby. Make your picks in 16 categories for drama, comedy and limited series races. For drama categories, “Succession” will be returning to defend its crown. Other 2022 nominees that will be back are “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets.” That means things are wide open for other series since “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” will not be competing in 2023. For the comedy races, “Ted Lasso” will be going for three straight wins as Best Comedy Series. Other shows returning are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry”...
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
CBS Orders Pilots for ‘Matlock’ Reboot With Kathy Bates, ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff Starring Carrie Preston
Four new projects have been ordered from CBS Studios, including a “Matlock” reboot starring Kathy Bates and a Carrie Preston-led spinoff of “The Good Wife.”. CBS Studios placed two pilot orders for the 2023 to 2024 season. The first is “Elsbeth,” executive produced by Michelle King (“The Good Wife”), Robert King (“The Good Wife”) and Liz Glotzer (“The Good Fight”). The “Good Wife” and “Good Fight” spin-off will follow Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney who uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.
