Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
Pronoun fines and jail time for librarians: Republicans target LGBTQ+ rights with new laws
Several anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being passed or proposed across the US as political attacks against the communities continue. In North Dakota, conservative lawmakers have introduced at least eight laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, many of which target transgender people. One bill, rejected on Friday, mandated people affiliated with schools or institutions...
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Teacher admits helping students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge
Olivia Garrison, a high school teacher in California who is nonbinary, has admitted to helping their students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge.
US News and World Report
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
5 Weird and Interesting Laws Going into Effect Across the Country in 2023
It's 2023 and while everyone is gearing up to make an honest attempt at those New Year's Resolutions such as losing weight, quitting their employers, and traveling the world, several states were busy enacting laws that range from very necessary to unbelievable.
Legal marijuana: What’s behind the smokescreen, Part 1
Marijuana has become a major way for U.S. states and states around the world to make some extra tax money.
Maine’s Prisons Taught Washington a Crucial Lesson in Fighting Opioids
Using drugs to treat addicts inside prison might just be the best way to stem the crisis of overdose deaths.
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Florida officials pitch TikTok ban for K-12: 'Digital fentanyl' that 'rots and robs' child development
Republicans in Florida have introduced bills in the state legislature and the senate that would prohibit students from accessing TikTok on school-provided internet.
Surge in child fentanyl poisonings 'just the beginning' of fentanyl crisis
A new study shows children are dying of fentanyl poisonings at a faster rate than any other age group.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lying liars and their constitutional right to lie
Their constitutional right to lieLong before his own #MeToo demise as a U.S. senator, satirst Al Franken wrote a shocking investigative exposé of politicians and pundits who — prepare yourself — don’t always tell the truth. The subtly titled book, “Lies and the Lying Liars Who...
Connecticut Hispanic lawmakers push to remove Latinx' from government documents: reports
Five Hispanic Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut proposed a bill that would eliminate the term "Latinx" from all official government documentation.
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court
Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings.Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s.The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer," according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three...
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into 'Wild West' of California cannabis and farm work
A Times series exposing labor exploitation, corruption and other problems in California's cannabis industry spurs calls for action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
New House GOP majority takes aim at Biden administration border policies
WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Wednesday launched the opening salvo in what is sure to be many hearings related to the southwest border this year. The House Judiciary Committee had expected to hear from Dale Lynn Carruthers, the Terrell County judge who has been among Texas border community officials declaring migrant surges as an “invasion.”
Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
As kids' behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. Approaches such as “restorative justice” were adopted widely in recent decades as educators...
