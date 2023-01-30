ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths

January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lying liars and their constitutional right to lie

Their constitutional right to lieLong before his own #MeToo demise as a U.S. senator, satirst Al Franken wrote a shocking investigative exposé of politicians and pundits who — prepare yourself — don’t always tell the truth. The subtly titled book, “Lies and the Lying Liars Who...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court

Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings.Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s.The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer," according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

New House GOP majority takes aim at Biden administration border policies

WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Wednesday launched the opening salvo in what is sure to be many hearings related to the southwest border this year. The House Judiciary Committee had expected to hear from Dale Lynn Carruthers, the Terrell County judge who has been among Texas border community officials declaring migrant surges as an “invasion.”
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline

As kids' behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. Approaches such as “restorative justice” were adopted widely in recent decades as educators...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

