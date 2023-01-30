Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings.Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s.The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer," according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three...

