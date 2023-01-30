ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest

Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood Tourism Development Authority announces new executive director

Corrina Ruffieux has been hired as the executive director of the Haywood County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) following a national search. She has served in destination executive leadership positions for the last 10 years, most recently as the Executive Director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank (North Carolina) County Tourism Development Authority (doing business as Visit Elizabeth City). Prior to Visit Elizabeth City, Ruffieux was the director of Visit Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia. for five years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan

So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

A Century of Asheville Water Woes

Here’s a look at a few significant water outages and incidents in Asheville history, culled from news articles from the Asheville Citizen Times provided by Pack Memorial Library and newspapers.com:. Sept. 29, 1922 – The Asheville Citizen newspaper carried a report with the headline, “Engineers see storage as solution...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

FIRE STATION CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF AS BOYD PARK AMENTITIES BEGIN JOURNEY TO NEW LOCATIONS

Today the Hendersonville Fire Department takes one step closer to a new Fire Station 1 as the Boyd Park site officially closes and construction ramps up. The construction period moving from the outgrown Hendersonville Fire Station 1 and completion of the new 19,750 square foot station requires flexibility from Hendersonville Fire Department staff and the collaboration of fantastic community partners. Construction fencing goes up today as Station 1 demolition ramps up. The estimated completion of the new station is expected in the Spring of 2024.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
asheville.com

2023 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum and the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are the Western North Carolina (WNC) regional affiliates of the National Scholastic Art Awards. This ongoing community partnership has supported the creative talents of our region’s youth for more than 43 years. The WNC regional program is open to students in grades 7–12 across 20 WNC counties.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
ASHEVILLE, NC

