Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Former Asheville Primary School facility may find new purpose with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are showing interest in the former home of Asheville Primary School on Haywood Road in West Asheville. The Asheville City Board of Education voted to close the school in December 2021, citing maintenance needs and financial challenges. “The building primarily is being...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville
The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
WLOS.com
Company eyes $75 million investment in Transylvania, commissioners consider incentives
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The Transylvania County Board of Commissioners is asking for public feedback during an upcoming hearing about a proposed economic development incentive grant for a hospitality investment company called Project Moon. Public benefits of the capital project include a total taxable investment by Project Moon of...
Smoky Mountain News
Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest
Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
blufftontoday.com
Board of Appeals: Spartanburg County wrong in citing Sons of Confederate Veterans, flagpole
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans group won a battle in its efforts to fly a giant Confederate flag atop a 120-foot flagpole along Interstate 85 in eastern Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-3 Tuesday evening saying the county's Planning Department erred in issuing a...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Tourism Development Authority announces new executive director
Corrina Ruffieux has been hired as the executive director of the Haywood County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) following a national search. She has served in destination executive leadership positions for the last 10 years, most recently as the Executive Director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank (North Carolina) County Tourism Development Authority (doing business as Visit Elizabeth City). Prior to Visit Elizabeth City, Ruffieux was the director of Visit Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia. for five years.
FOX Carolina
I-85 Confederate flag will stay put for now, as Board of Zoning Appeals votes in favor of property owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legal battle over a large Confederate flag flying over I-85 continued Tuesday in Spartanburg’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. But the argument isn’t over the flag itself---its about whether or not the owners have authority to place the flagpole on this property in the first place.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan
So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
hendersonville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
avlwatchdog.org
Leaked: A deep dive into the troubling history of water woes in Asheville
While the great holiday season water outage of 2022-’23 may seem like an extraordinary event in Asheville’s history, the city has a deep and troubling history of water woes. In fact, the origin dates to the Great Depression and the mountain town’s insistence on paying off a massive...
Indy Week
15 Minutes: William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Professor of Public Policy on Reparations for Black Americans
February is Black History Month, and the fight for reparations—the idea of repaying Black Americans for the losses they experienced during slavery, both financial and personal—is seeing a resurgence in the present day. Over the past few years, cities and states across the nation, including Asheville and Durham,...
avlwatchdog.org
A Century of Asheville Water Woes
Here’s a look at a few significant water outages and incidents in Asheville history, culled from news articles from the Asheville Citizen Times provided by Pack Memorial Library and newspapers.com:. Sept. 29, 1922 – The Asheville Citizen newspaper carried a report with the headline, “Engineers see storage as solution...
asheville.com
Asheville Parks and Recreation Celebrates Black Culture With Special Events in February
Throughout the year, Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) and its partners share unique stories, rich culture, and opportunities for all community members to reflect on Black history, heritage, and hope. Programming staff are hosting events at community centers in February to celebrate Black History and Legacy Month. “February is a...
WHKP 107.7 FM
FIRE STATION CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF AS BOYD PARK AMENTITIES BEGIN JOURNEY TO NEW LOCATIONS
Today the Hendersonville Fire Department takes one step closer to a new Fire Station 1 as the Boyd Park site officially closes and construction ramps up. The construction period moving from the outgrown Hendersonville Fire Station 1 and completion of the new 19,750 square foot station requires flexibility from Hendersonville Fire Department staff and the collaboration of fantastic community partners. Construction fencing goes up today as Station 1 demolition ramps up. The estimated completion of the new station is expected in the Spring of 2024.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
asheville.com
2023 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum and the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are the Western North Carolina (WNC) regional affiliates of the National Scholastic Art Awards. This ongoing community partnership has supported the creative talents of our region’s youth for more than 43 years. The WNC regional program is open to students in grades 7–12 across 20 WNC counties.
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
WLOS.com
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
Comments / 0