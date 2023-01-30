Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
Frank German, exit stage left. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox designated the right-hander for assignment Monday to clear space on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired left-hander Richard Bleier. The Red Sox acquired the southpaw from the Marlins in the deal sending former All-Star closer Matt Barnes to Miami.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration With All-Star Starting Pitcher, Signs Multi-Year Deal
This is great news for Dodger fans.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.
Rumors: Dodgers 'Biggest Threat' to Angels in Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes
Now that's what we like to hear.
Tigers Sign Jonathan Davis To Minor League Deal
The Tigers today announced a batch of 22 non-roster players that received invitations to major league Spring Training. That group included plenty of players who had already been in the system, as well as those signed to previously-reported minor league deals. One name on the list that wasn’t already expected to be in camp was that of outfielder Jonathan Davis, indicating he’s been signed to a minor league deal.
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Comments / 0