When they think of black bear hunting, most people think of the mountains out west, the north woods of Maine, Michigan, or Canada. However, a southern state is actually arguably the premier black bear hunting location in North America. The swampy coastal forests of eastern North Carolina are home to some of the largest black bears in the world. The region’s comfortably mild temperatures mean black bears don’t need to hibernate. That means bears in the area eat all year long and tend to grow larger than in colder places. That much is evident by the absolutely behemoth 717-pound black bear that Marine Corps Veteran Daniel Parrott recently shot.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO