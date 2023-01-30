Read full article on original website
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
Marine Corps Veteran Harvests Behemoth 717-Pound Black Bear
When they think of black bear hunting, most people think of the mountains out west, the north woods of Maine, Michigan, or Canada. However, a southern state is actually arguably the premier black bear hunting location in North America. The swampy coastal forests of eastern North Carolina are home to some of the largest black bears in the world. The region’s comfortably mild temperatures mean black bears don’t need to hibernate. That means bears in the area eat all year long and tend to grow larger than in colder places. That much is evident by the absolutely behemoth 717-pound black bear that Marine Corps Veteran Daniel Parrott recently shot.
