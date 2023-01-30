Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
thebossmagazine.com
Earth Fare Comes Home
After bankruptcy and closures, the healthy food pioneer is back to stay. The Earth Fare story is as close to a fairy tale as it gets. For decades, the North Carolina-based network of health food stores set standards in the sale of healthy food, coalescing a loyal group of customers and employers around the idea that clean, additive-free meat, seafood, produce, and packaged goods should be readily available to everyone.
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
asheville.com
“Natural Collector” Exhibit on Display at the Asheville Art Museum
Natural Collector features around 15 artworks from the collection of Fleur S. Bresler, which include important examples of modern and contemporary American craft including wood and fiber art, as well as glass and ceramics. These works that were generously donated by contemporary craft collector Bresler to the Asheville Art Museum...
bpr.org
First Maggie Valley Ice Festival draws crowd of 10,000 people
Festival-goers in Maggie Valley enjoyed disappearing art over the weekend. Haywood County hosted thousands at the first Maggie Valley Ice Festival where ice sculptures ranged from a giant elk to an ice throne. At each element, a line for photo-ops quickly formed. But there was more to do at the...
Smoky Mountain News
Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest
Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
avlwatchdog.org
Leaked: A deep dive into the troubling history of water woes in Asheville
While the great holiday season water outage of 2022-’23 may seem like an extraordinary event in Asheville’s history, the city has a deep and troubling history of water woes. In fact, the origin dates to the Great Depression and the mountain town’s insistence on paying off a massive...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
asheville.com
2023 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum and the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are the Western North Carolina (WNC) regional affiliates of the National Scholastic Art Awards. This ongoing community partnership has supported the creative talents of our region’s youth for more than 43 years. The WNC regional program is open to students in grades 7–12 across 20 WNC counties.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Asheville did not get $653,644 worth of communications during water outage
At some point in my career, I promise, I’ll move on from bashing the City of Asheville over its handling of the holiday water outage. But, happily, that time is not yet here. I was spurred to write about it again this week after receiving an email from Asheville retiree Mary Ann LaMantia asking some pretty great questions.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan
So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford
Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
hendersonville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
WLOS.com
Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The American Society...
