Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Earth Fare Comes Home

After bankruptcy and closures, the healthy food pioneer is back to stay. The Earth Fare story is as close to a fairy tale as it gets. For decades, the North Carolina-based network of health food stores set standards in the sale of healthy food, coalescing a loyal group of customers and employers around the idea that clean, additive-free meat, seafood, produce, and packaged goods should be readily available to everyone.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
“Natural Collector” Exhibit on Display at the Asheville Art Museum

Natural Collector features around 15 artworks from the collection of Fleur S. Bresler, which include important examples of modern and contemporary American craft including wood and fiber art, as well as glass and ceramics. These works that were generously donated by contemporary craft collector Bresler to the Asheville Art Museum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
First Maggie Valley Ice Festival draws crowd of 10,000 people

Festival-goers in Maggie Valley enjoyed disappearing art over the weekend. Haywood County hosted thousands at the first Maggie Valley Ice Festival where ice sculptures ranged from a giant elk to an ice throne. At each element, a line for photo-ops quickly formed. But there was more to do at the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest

Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
2023 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum and the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are the Western North Carolina (WNC) regional affiliates of the National Scholastic Art Awards. This ongoing community partnership has supported the creative talents of our region’s youth for more than 43 years. The WNC regional program is open to students in grades 7–12 across 20 WNC counties.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan

So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford

Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Update: Overnight closure of I-26 rescheduled due to weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (1-31-2023) - A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson says the closure of a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 26 is postponed to Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather. -- Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued

LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The American Society...
LEICESTER, NC

