After bankruptcy and closures, the healthy food pioneer is back to stay. The Earth Fare story is as close to a fairy tale as it gets. For decades, the North Carolina-based network of health food stores set standards in the sale of healthy food, coalescing a loyal group of customers and employers around the idea that clean, additive-free meat, seafood, produce, and packaged goods should be readily available to everyone.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO