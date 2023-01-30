Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss guard, makes announcement regarding future with team
Daeshun Ruffin has been one of Ole Miss’ better players across the past few seasons. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 Rebels point guard announced that he would be stepping away from the team to focus on getting healthy, both physically and mentally. Ruffin missed the first 7 games of the...
Ole Miss PG Daeshaun Ruffin 'Stepping Away' From Basketball Program
Ole Miss point guard Daeshaun Ruffin has announced his decision to step away from the basketball program
DeeJay Holmes, Who Led High School Football in Sacks, Signs With Ole Miss
Ole Miss inks record-setting south Florida pass rusher on National Signing Day
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Named Top 101 Player in College Football
Ole Miss true freshman Quinshon Judkins is going into next season ranked as one of the top players in college football.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford added to winter weather advisory
The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
hottytoddy.com
Several Qualify for County Elections Close to Deadline, Including an Oxford Aldermen
Several people tossed their hats into Lafayette County politics during the last week of the qualification period for the 2023 election, including an Oxford alderman. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ended at 5 p.m. today, Feb. 1. At-Large Aldermen John Morgan has qualified to run for the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Men Arrested In Prentiss County On Drug Charges
On December 16, 2022 36-year-old Walker Reynolds of Jumpertown and 39-year-old Charles Strickland of Booneville were arrested after a traffic stop by Mississippi Highway Patrol. NMNU Agent Grady Smith and Taylor Walker assisted in the traffic stop. Stricklan was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Meth (less than 2...
