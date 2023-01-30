ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Men Arrested In Prentiss County On Drug Charges

On December 16, 2022 36-year-old Walker Reynolds of Jumpertown and 39-year-old Charles Strickland of Booneville were arrested after a traffic stop by Mississippi Highway Patrol. NMNU Agent Grady Smith and Taylor Walker assisted in the traffic stop. Stricklan was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Meth (less than 2...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

