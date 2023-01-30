Read full article on original website
Norwegian Expert's Prediction 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime
A Norwegian expert said Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy, it was reported in July 2022. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to...
Putin's Army Abducts Men From Streets, Offices And Homeless Shelters: 'They Sent Us, Like Meat'
In an effort to get Russian men to fight in the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s police and military officers resorted to snatching citizens from public places in Moscow and St. Petersburg in October 2022, before taking them to military enlistment offices. The men, who had no formal...
Attack Of The Drones: Elon Musk Predicted This In 2020 — Drone War 1 May Now Replace World War 3
The war between Russia and Ukraine wages on and could now be headed in a different direction. While tension heats up around the world around nuclear threats, Elon Musk pointed to a new type of warfare quickly emerging. What Happened: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk recently shared four things he...
Trump's Longtime Friend Used Closeness With Ex-President To Help A Foreign Government, Lawsuit Alleges
Former U.S President Donald Trump and his circle of friends are facing multiple legal investigations on several counts. One of his longtime friends, along with his accomplice, faced charges of serving as an “unregistered foreign agent,” according to an NBC News report dating back to September 2022. What...
Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
Mark Cuban On Donald Trump Changing Politics Forever: 'Trump Has Been Political Chemotherapy'
Entrepreneur and sports team owner Mark Cuban opened up on a variety of topics while speaking with Bill Maher on a December 2022 episode of the “Club Random” podcast. Among the many topics the duo discussed were politics, which led to a take on Cuban’s political leanings and what he thought of former President Donald Trump.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Bill Gates Once Described Trump As An Illeist: 'His First Sentence Kind Of Threw Me Off'
A 2018 video obtained by MSNBC featuring Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump was used by Inc. Magazine to explain the psychology behind persons similar to Trump. While addressing the staff of the "Gates Foundation," Gates recounted his peculiar interaction with Trump....
Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich Said Inflation Mainly Driven By This Rather Than Government Spending
University of California, Berkeley Professor and former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich said, in December 2022, that corporate greed, and not government spending, was the main driver of inflation and highlighted a big oil company's recent earnings to drive his point. “Exxon Mobil Corp XOM raked in $20 billion in...
US Military Takes Out Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon, F-22 Fires Single Missile: Report
On Saturday, U.S. military fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating off the coast of South Carolina. President Joe Biden ordered the takedown of the balloon, but the Pentagon suggested waiting until it could be done in open water, according to Reuters. The mission involved multiple fighter...
Trump Offers $1M Bond To Appeal Hillary Clinton Suit Sanctions Involving 2016 Presidential Campaign
Former President Donald Trump has offered a $1.03 million bond to appeal a judge's order to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba made the offer in a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks in...
Trump Says He's 'Entitled To A Revenge Tour' If Re-elected; Here's What He Told Nikki Haley About Challenging Him
Former President Donald Trump says that if he is re-elected for another term in office, he will not use the power of the presidency to punish critics, but adds that he's "entitled to a revenge tour." In an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said, "I wouldn't do that...
US-China Tensions Rise As Secretary Of State Cancels High-Stakes Visit After Suspected Surveillance Balloon Appears Over Montana
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is postponing a highly anticipated visit to China in the wake of an alleged surveillance balloon from China being spotted floating above Montana air space. Pentagon officials said Thursday the balloon is for surveillance and had been tracked for several days, according to CNN.
China Reacts To US Downing Of Spy Balloon: 'Reserving The Right To Take Further Actions In Response'
China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday off the coast of North Carolina. President Joe Biden ordered for the three-bus-sized balloon to be shot down “as soon as possible,” which meant holding off on the operation until it was safely over waters.
