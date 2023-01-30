ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'

A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy