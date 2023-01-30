Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
The 24 best players in New York Yankees history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
MLB Third Base Tiers: Josh Donaldson & Alec Bohm headline The Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Third basemen and have New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson and Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm in The Pretty Solid & The Rest tier. Do you agree?
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of spring training games across Arizona and Florida will follow as...
Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?
Break out your coolers. It might not be warm outside during these winter months, but things stay steamy in the world of baseball. Free agency was electric, spring training is just around the corner, and the league just announced its new cover for "MLB 23 The Show." With all this...
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Braves reportedly signed a former Red Sox infielder recently
McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
When your walk-off HR wins a title, this is how you run the bases
Here’s a walk-off home run and celebration that is an absolute must-see, courtesy of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and Rockies infielder Harold Castro. His 11th-inning homer in Game 6 of the Final Series handed the Leones del Caracas their 21st league title in Monday's 7-6 win over Tiburones de La Guaira, setting off a wild scene inside Estadio Universitario in Caracas, Venezuela.
5 players to watch in Tigers camp this spring
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Tigers have had some Spring Trainings over the years with so many non-roster invitees -- either prospects getting experiences or veterans trying to win jobs -- that they’ve had to add lockers in the clubhouse. Before renovations six years ago, some invitees would have lockers in the hallway of the old clubhouse.
How the pitch timer can help player health
Brandon Guyer was no lock to reach and stick in the big leagues. As a fifth-round Draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2007, he knew his only chance of ascending in the sport would be to train that much harder, eat that much healthier and play that much smarter than those with whom he was vying for playing time.
Former Dodgers scout Ralph Avila dies at 92
Ralph Avila, the Cuban expatriate who engineered the Dodgers’ rich pipeline of Caribbean baseball talent and signed Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, died Monday at his home in Florida. He was 92. Avila, the father of former Tigers executive vice president and general manager Al Avila and grandfather of...
Animated 'Undeniable' series honors Negro Leagues history
Major League Baseball launched the first installment of a three-part series titled "Undeniable -- Stories from the Negro Leagues" on Wednesday. "Undeniable," MLB’s first animated series, tells unique short stories -- narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick -- from the historic era of the Negro Leagues. The MLB Original Series is just one of several initiatives by Major League Baseball to celebrate Black History Month.
Blue Jays announce updates to coaching staff
TORONTO -- John Schneider’s first full season as Blue Jays manager will feature a familiar coaching staff, including a pair of moves made on the pitching side. The Blue Jays have named Jeff Ware and David Howell assistant pitching coaches, with Ware working in the bullpen and Howell working in a strategy role. These effectively fill the void left by Matt Buschmann, the club’s former bullpen coach and director of pitching development, who recently departed the organization.
Dodgers sign Gonsolin to 2-year deal through 2024
LOS ANGELES -- Tony Gonsolin had the best season of his career in 2022. He finished with a career-low 2.14 ERA and went 16-1 in 24 starts. It was the type of season that put Gonsolin on the map and earned him his first All-Star appearance. The Dodgers are confident...
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
