Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter weather returns Monday, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night Sunday with overnight temperatures near 19 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. First Alert Weather Day Monday! Starting around 5 a.m. a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. because of freezing drizzle producing a light glaze of ice for majority of the region.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
LUBBOCK, TX
