testudotimes.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Iowa preview
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese was happy to be able to give some of her starters some much-needed rest as the Terps pulled away in Monday’s 87-66 victory against Penn State. “I love the fact that we were able to kind of even out...
Rebraca, Sandfort Lead Iowa Basketball
Hawkeye Due Each Nets 20 Points in Win Against Northwestern
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
KCRG.com
Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirk Ferentz says Iowa’s offensive problems stemmed from personnel issues, not poor coaching. “I think we do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a terrific job last year in tough circumstances,” Ferentz said. He also defended his offensive coordinator, also...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern
The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 86-70. The jersey of former Iowa player Chris Street was hung on a chair near the rest of the Iowa team to honor his memory since his passing nearly 30 years ago. Iowa struggled to match Northwestern’s...
New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara talks transition to Iowa City in interview with Big Ten Network
The Big Ten Network interviewed new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as part of BTN's National Signing Day Show. Here is everything McNamara said during his interview with BTN. How are you feeling healthwise?. “Honestly, I’m feeling great. As soon as I got to Iowa City, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids gets first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Raptors women’s team is getting ready to kick off its first ever indoor home game. The team is the first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team in the state. ”It’s awesome to be able to give the same opportunity to the girls as...
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids to host College Volleyball Championships for next two years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Tourism and Kirkwood Community College have earned bids to host the 2023 and 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II and Division III Volleyball Championships as well as the 2024 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. Each national tournament will be hosted...
kmaland.com
Iowa women up to No. 6 in AP Poll
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa women's basketball program is up to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Hawkeyes (17-4) moved up four spots. South Carolina, Stanford, LSU, Indiana and UConn complete the top five. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Northwestern: At a glance
2017 was simpler times. I was without a wife, child, or mortgage and lived in a different city than I do now. A lot has changed since then but something that hasn’t is: the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) hasn’t lost to the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) since that ill-fated January night in 2017 (they lost by 35!). The Hawks ride an eight-game winning streak against them, though Chris Collins’ squad comes in as highly measured as any since then. Six of the eight are by double digits, including the last five (average margin of victory on those is 21.6!).
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Daily Iowan
Local music legend Greg Brown to hold retirement performance at the Englert
Greg Brown’s nearly 50-year career music career is coming to an end — but he’s ending on a positive note. On Feb. 16 and 17, Brown will perform one last concert at the Englert Theater. The two-day performance will send Brown off to his much-awaited retirement after...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
KCRG.com
Family of Iowa missionary murdered in Jamaica says justice finally served
A bus from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning, sending five people to the hospital. Tom Brady says he's retiring, and this time it's for good. President Biden to take aim at unnecessary fees across multiple industries. Updated: 1 hour ago. Biden is set...
KCRG.com
Change in Direction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
iheart.com
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Website Crashes Tuesday Afternoon
(Iowa City, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the websites of hospitals across the country, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to crash. The websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine all went down Tuesday afternoon. Cyber security company...
