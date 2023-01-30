2017 was simpler times. I was without a wife, child, or mortgage and lived in a different city than I do now. A lot has changed since then but something that hasn’t is: the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) hasn’t lost to the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) since that ill-fated January night in 2017 (they lost by 35!). The Hawks ride an eight-game winning streak against them, though Chris Collins’ squad comes in as highly measured as any since then. Six of the eight are by double digits, including the last five (average margin of victory on those is 21.6!).

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO