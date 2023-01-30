ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Iowa preview

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese was happy to be able to give some of her starters some much-needed rest as the Terps pulled away in Monday’s 87-66 victory against Penn State. “I love the fact that we were able to kind of even out...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Kirk Ferentz says no changes coming to coaching staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirk Ferentz says Iowa’s offensive problems stemmed from personnel issues, not poor coaching. “I think we do have a terrific staff, and I thought they did a terrific job last year in tough circumstances,” Ferentz said. He also defended his offensive coordinator, also...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 86-70. The jersey of former Iowa player Chris Street was hung on a chair near the rest of the Iowa team to honor his memory since his passing nearly 30 years ago. Iowa struggled to match Northwestern’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to host College Volleyball Championships for next two years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Tourism and Kirkwood Community College have earned bids to host the 2023 and 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II and Division III Volleyball Championships as well as the 2024 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. Each national tournament will be hosted...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa women up to No. 6 in AP Poll

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa women's basketball program is up to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Hawkeyes (17-4) moved up four spots. South Carolina, Stanford, LSU, Indiana and UConn complete the top five. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs Northwestern: At a glance

2017 was simpler times. I was without a wife, child, or mortgage and lived in a different city than I do now. A lot has changed since then but something that hasn’t is: the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) hasn’t lost to the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) since that ill-fated January night in 2017 (they lost by 35!). The Hawks ride an eight-game winning streak against them, though Chris Collins’ squad comes in as highly measured as any since then. Six of the eight are by double digits, including the last five (average margin of victory on those is 21.6!).
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Change in Direction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Website Crashes Tuesday Afternoon

(Iowa City, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the websites of hospitals across the country, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to crash. The websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine all went down Tuesday afternoon. Cyber security company...
IOWA CITY, IA

