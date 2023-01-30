NEW YORK - A pink pigeon is now safe after being rescued in Madison Square Park. The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a parkgoer and taken to the organization for care. They also said the bird is young and shows signs of long-term malnutrition. "This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators," they wrote. "But being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target." The organization hopes that sharing the picture will help raise awareness about the negative effects of dying birds. If you see a dyed or all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, they recommend catching the bird and bringing it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO