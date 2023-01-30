Read full article on original website
A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month
NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
NBC New York
NYC Instagram Model Flew Into Rage Over Laptop Before Butchering Sleeping Dad: DA
The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Son of Cellino & Barnes lawyer graces new billboard campaign
The next generation of litigation has arrived — and one of New York City’s most iconic marketing strategies has a fresh face. Three years after the shocking breakup of personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, famous for its “Don’t wait! Call 8!” jingle, its ubiquitous billboard campaign has undergone a major rebrand: personal injury attorney Timothy Cellino, the son of Ross Cellino, will now help advertise the family firm Cellino Law on billboards across the boroughs.
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
Pink pigeon rescued in Madison Square Park
NEW YORK - A pink pigeon is now safe after being rescued in Madison Square Park. The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a parkgoer and taken to the organization for care. They also said the bird is young and shows signs of long-term malnutrition. "This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators," they wrote. "But being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target." The organization hopes that sharing the picture will help raise awareness about the negative effects of dying birds. If you see a dyed or all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, they recommend catching the bird and bringing it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary.
pix11.com
Robbers fire gun inside 7-Eleven in Manhattan
Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register. Two suspects robbed a Manhattan 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, police said. The thieves fired a gun at the floor and stole cash from the register.
A Ferris wheel … in Harlem? Developers want tourist attractions in neighborhood
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. About a decade ago, New York City spent tens of millions of dollars on building a pier along the Hudson River. But aside from the views, there isn’t much to do at […]
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
KYU New York City
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. KYU is one of NYC’s most talked about new openings serving a variety of Asian inspired fare in a modern and stylish setting. The sleek interiors, friendly service, and innovative menu are attracting they city’s foodies daily and everyone can’t resist their signature dishes that taste just as good as they look. We loved the buzzing yet relaxed atmosphere, inviting bar area, and trendy design.
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
Bronx newsstand threatened with shutdown wins reprieve as NYC reverses course
NYC has reversed course on plans to convert a popular local newsstand in the Bronx into a street hub for food delivery workers following local outcry over the proposal. The change of direction comes after the Daily News reported that the City planned to give the Nabila Newsstand the boot to make way for a delivery workers’ “street hub” — despite statements from Mayor Adams months ago that the ...
New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets
There is a new animal workshop on Staten Island for fourth graders that emphasizes fostering healthy relationships with pets and the importance of pet adoption. The workshop, called Pet Talk, honors Tommy Monahan, a brave 9-year-old boy who lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire trying to save his pets in 2007. His […] The post New Animal Workshop on Staten Island Honors 9-year-old who Died Saving His Pets appeared first on SI Parent.
Showbiz411
Broadway: Rumored Big Change in Theater Ownership Today as Curtain May Come Down on Jujamcyn After Many Standing Ovations
Five famous Broadway houses may be changing ownership today. The rumor on the Rialto, as the late Earl Wilson would say, is that Jujamcyn Theaters is selling its heralded homes to the Ambassador Theater Group. The New York Post’s Cindy Adams alluded to this in her column last week, very...
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in New York
Maine Coons are amazing cats. To an extent, this is because they are big cats with fluffy coats, thus making them very impressive-looking. However, it should also be mentioned they are clever yet amicable cats that are surprisingly trainable. As a result, it is no wonder that Maine Coons are...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years
One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
