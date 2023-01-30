ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Patrick Beverley Reveals LeBron James' Angry Reaction In The Locker Room After Lakers-Celtics Game

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puwhi_0kVlQ6NS00

Patrick Beverley shares LeBron James' angry reaction in the locker room in the aftermath of the Lakers-Celtics game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6Nhe_0kVlQ6NS00

Credit: Fadeaway World

It has been a pleasure to watch LeBron James dominate on the court all these years and throughout his time in the league, there have been very few instances when he has completely lost it during a game. It takes something truly ridiculous for that to happen and something ridiculous did happen on Saturday night.

LeBron went up for what would have been the game-winner against the Boston Celtics , only to get fouled quite clearly by Jayson Tatum . The officials, however, did not call it and James was furious as he reacted in a manner that we almost never see from him. His teammate Patrick Beverley has been in the league for a while and he said on The Pat Bev Podcast that he had never seen LeBron react in that fashion. He also revealed what LeBron told him in the locker room after the game.

(starts at 8:10 mark):

"I told him in the locker room, 'Man, I've been around you 13-14 years bro, I ain't never seen you react like that.' He's like, 'I ain't gonna lie man, I almost lost my s***.'"

He did lose it for a bit there and you can't blame him as it was so blatant. The last time we saw something remotely similar from LeBron was probably when J.R. Smith forgot the score and held on to the ball at the end of regulation against the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Patrick Beverley Brought A Camera Onto The Court After The Missed Call

The story from the game was the missed call and LeBron's reaction, but Beverley almost stole all the headlines before that. He hit a big three-pointer and had a ridiculous putback dunk in the final minute of regulation before all the mayhem took place.

After that missed call, Beverley hilariously brought a camera onto the court to show the officials that they made a mistake. He was unsurprisingly assessed with a technical foul for it but it was classic Beverley right there.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 18

Patty Kennedy
3d ago

They did not lose because of that, they could have won in overtime! Temper tantrum made him look like a big baby! He traveled too!!!

Reply
8
Gerald Brown
2d ago

I would have played so hard in overtime, my opponent would have wished it would have ended in regulation! Not sit back and whine about it!! You had a chance to correct a wrong!! But hit the floor and grab your head!! You should have hit the boards and made the refs grab their whistle!!

Reply(3)
5
Bryan Adlam
3d ago

He should sit the rest of any high profile Nationally Televised game the Lakers have to send a message

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Recalls Khloé Kardashian “Beating [A] Bitch Ass” After Catching Him Cheating

In the years since their divorce, the athlete has admitted that he’s embarrassed over his past infidelities. Throughout her life, Khloé Kardashian has endured some seriously tragic relationships. Not only was she done dirty by her Canadian baby daddy (on numerous occasions), but she was also cheated on by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, countless times throughout their union.
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
OK! Magazine

Larsa Pippen Caught Locking Lips With Marcus Jordan After 'RHOM' Star Insists They Are Just 'Friends'

Larsa Pippen's steamy kiss with Marcus Jordan over the weekend seemed a bit more than friendly. The dynamic duo was spotted packing on the PDA during a Miami Beach outing Saturday, January 7, despite the 48-year-old recently declaring their relationship was nothing more than platonic.In released photos, Jordan, 32, was seen with his arm secured tightly around Pippen as they strolled through Florida in coordinated all-black casual couture.ADRIANA DE MOURA SAYS IT WAS 'NICE' TO HAVE LEA BLACK RETURN TO 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI'At one point, The Real Housewives of Miami star puckered up for a smooch from the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy