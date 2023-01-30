Patrick Beverley Reveals LeBron James' Angry Reaction In The Locker Room After Lakers-Celtics Game

Patrick Beverley shares LeBron James' angry reaction in the locker room in the aftermath of the Lakers-Celtics game.

It has been a pleasure to watch LeBron James dominate on the court all these years and throughout his time in the league, there have been very few instances when he has completely lost it during a game. It takes something truly ridiculous for that to happen and something ridiculous did happen on Saturday night.

LeBron went up for what would have been the game-winner against the Boston Celtics , only to get fouled quite clearly by Jayson Tatum . The officials, however, did not call it and James was furious as he reacted in a manner that we almost never see from him. His teammate Patrick Beverley has been in the league for a while and he said on The Pat Bev Podcast that he had never seen LeBron react in that fashion. He also revealed what LeBron told him in the locker room after the game.

(starts at 8:10 mark):

"I told him in the locker room, 'Man, I've been around you 13-14 years bro, I ain't never seen you react like that.' He's like, 'I ain't gonna lie man, I almost lost my s***.'"

He did lose it for a bit there and you can't blame him as it was so blatant. The last time we saw something remotely similar from LeBron was probably when J.R. Smith forgot the score and held on to the ball at the end of regulation against the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Patrick Beverley Brought A Camera Onto The Court After The Missed Call

The story from the game was the missed call and LeBron's reaction, but Beverley almost stole all the headlines before that. He hit a big three-pointer and had a ridiculous putback dunk in the final minute of regulation before all the mayhem took place.

After that missed call, Beverley hilariously brought a camera onto the court to show the officials that they made a mistake. He was unsurprisingly assessed with a technical foul for it but it was classic Beverley right there.

