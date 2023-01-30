ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream

Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Slow Death Continues

By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted

World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
411mania.com

Tyson Fury Hoping To Get Back In Ring, Says Clash at the Castle 2 May Be Soon

Tyson Fury is hoping to have another WWE match soon, and says that thinks the company is doing a second Clash at the Castle “soon.” Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019, spoke with Give Me Sport for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:
BoxingNews24.com

Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue

By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
Sporting News

When is the Undisputed boxing video game release date: Cost, boxers, modes & everything else to know for 2023 game

To develop a high-quality boxing video game for the ultimate consumer experience, Steel City Interactive is ready to wait as long as it takes to perfect the Undisputed game. The first boxing video game since 2011, Undisputed is set for Early Access for PC users on Steam on January 31. Early Access will feature 50+ licensed fighters, a Career Mode option, and a women’s division, the latter a first for any boxing video game.
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’

Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York City, NY
Community Policy