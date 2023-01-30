Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Tommy Fury promises to end Jake Paul’s career as American drops pregnancy bombshell and vows to force him to change name
JAKE PAUL and Tommy Fury have wasted no time in kicking off the war of words before their rescheduled grudge fight. The celebrity rivals have announced they will finally settle their score in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Paul, 26, comes into the bout with a...
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley planning kickboxing debut — ‘Every time I kick somebody they hit the ground’
Tyron Woodley is back — and off the clearance rack. The former UFC welterweight champion, who turns 41 in April, is planning to make his combat sports comeback, which includes a pit stop in the sport of kickboxing where “The Chosen One” will get to flaunt his punishing kicking game.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Tommy Fury warns Jake Paul that ‘his mouth can’t save him’ and tells Piers Morgan he will KO YouTuber within four rounds
TOMMY FURY reckons he'll beat Jake Paul within four rounds and warned the social media personality that even his "mouth can't save him". The duo are finally set to come face to face in an eight-round fight in Saudi Arabia on February 26. Fury has twice pulled out previously, with...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Sean O’Malley can't watch Dana White's Power Slap League: 'I know how bad it is to do that to your brain'
Sean O'Malley is not a fan of Dana White’s Power Slap League. Power Slap is partially owned by the UFC president, but has received heavy criticism. “Power Slap: Road to the Title” airs Wednesdays on TBS; filming took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. O’Malley...
Tommy Fury admits he RESPECTS Jake Paul for moving into boxing – but promises to ‘turn into an animal’ when they fight
TOMMY FURY says he has respect for bitter rival Jake Paul and boxing's other influencers - just don't sling him in their division. The 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury fights his online nemesis for real on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Former Disney child star Paul, 26,...
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
Tommy Fury’s dad John could be forced to miss Jake Paul fight after breaking ankle jogging
TOMMY FURY revealed his dad could miss his fight with Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia - after breaking his ankle on a jog. The celebrity boxing rivals have once again rescheduled their anticipated grudge match, for February 26. Fury has been training for the night of his life in Bolton...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
Deante’ Hitchcock Doesn’t Want To Fight On ‘U Were Right, I Was Wrong’
As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, it’s imperative that partners keep the peace in their respective households. Whether’s a weeklong beef or a minor dispute, nothing seems to fix the mood in the house or the apartment quite like admitting you’re wrong. No one seems to understand that quite like Atlanta native Deante’ Hitchcock.
411mania.com
Tyson Fury Hoping To Get Back In Ring, Says Clash at the Castle 2 May Be Soon
Tyson Fury is hoping to have another WWE match soon, and says that thinks the company is doing a second Clash at the Castle “soon.” Fury, who faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019, spoke with Give Me Sport for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:
BoxingNews24.com
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
Sporting News
When is the Undisputed boxing video game release date: Cost, boxers, modes & everything else to know for 2023 game
To develop a high-quality boxing video game for the ultimate consumer experience, Steel City Interactive is ready to wait as long as it takes to perfect the Undisputed game. The first boxing video game since 2011, Undisputed is set for Early Access for PC users on Steam on January 31. Early Access will feature 50+ licensed fighters, a Career Mode option, and a women’s division, the latter a first for any boxing video game.
Logan Paul talks intense springboard clothesline at Royal Rumble: 'I can’t believe this was possible'
Logan Paul was a part of one of the most talked-about moments of the Royal Rumble match on Saturday when he and Ricochet sprung off the rope and collided with each other.
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
