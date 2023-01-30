ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado

According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Relief on the way for high utility bills

Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow

AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures.. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood

Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
AURORA, CO
frontporchne.com

Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver

The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119

Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
LONGMONT, CO

