Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
How did this cold, snowy January stack up against others?
January in Denver will end as the 15th snowiest on record and the 17th coldest on record. In fact, it's the coldest month in Denver since 1988.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Denver ties 38-year-old cold record
The National Weather Service says Denver tied a cold record set in 1985 on Monday morning.
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Relief on the way for high utility bills
Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow
AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures.. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures including 2 in Colorado
Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
Denver area not done with the cold and snow just yet; Winter Weather Advisory issued
You don't need us to tell you it's cold outside, but we'll tell you anyway: it's COLD outside! Here's a look at temperatures across the region as of mid afternoon Monday:. We've got a bit of a warming trend in the forecast, but we'll have another night of frigid temperatures and a bit more snow to get through first.
