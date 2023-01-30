ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Eagles to Face Kansas City in Super Bowl 57

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhdx3_0kVlNg7q00

"

By David Brandt Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and
the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . There are no shortage of storylines: Kansas City coach Andy Reid goes against his old team — which he led to Super Bowl 39 — in a game that's also the first matchup of Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. On top of that, there's a brother-against-brother showdown between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce. “ Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! ” Jason Kelce tweeted immediately after the Chiefs won. The Chiefs have been making deep postseason runs on a regular basis ever since Mahomes came to town as the franchise quarterback. This was their fifth straight trip to the AFC title game and will be their third Super Bowl appearance in that span. They beat the 49ers for the NFL title in the 2019 season, but lost to the Bucs the following season. The Eagles
clobbered the Niners 31-7 in the NFC title game earlier Sunday. They've looked dominant in the playoffs so far, also beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round. Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl five years after beating the New England Patriots 41-33 on Feb. 4, 2018. Now a mostly new generation of Eagles — led by coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts — will come to Arizona to try and win another title. The Chiefs-Bengals game looked as if it was going to overtime before Ossai's ill-advised play. Mahomes — who was playing on a badly sprained ankle — was running to get a first down in the final seconds as Ossai desperately tried to track him down. Mahomes was out of bounds when Ossai gave him a shove, sending both players tumbling to the turf. The ensuing 15-yard penalty was enough to push Butker into field-goal range and the kick split the uprights. A distraught Ossai sat on the bench with his head in his hands, well after the game was over. The Bengals and Chiefs were playing for the fourth time in less than 400 days and Cincinnati had won the previous three meetings — all by three points. This one was decided by a field goal, too, and all Burrow could do was watch. The Bengals lost to the Rams in last year's Super Bowl and they just missed another chance at returning to the title game. NO DRAMA IN NFC Oddsmakers thought fans were in for some close conference championship games. They'll have to settle for a 50% success rate. The NFC title game was a blowout. Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was injured in the first quarter when Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick drilled his right arm on a play that was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered that fumble and the injury proved to be a game-changer. With Purdy hurt, San Francisco turned to 36-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, who couldn't do much before eventually leaving with a concussion. Purdy came back into the game, but could barely throw, and the Eagles cruised to the win. The 49ers dealt with quarterback injuries all season, losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo before turning to Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State. Purdy stepped into a starter's role in December and won his first seven games before Sunday's injury. Here's a few things to know about the upcoming Super Bowl: WHAT'S THE UPCOMING SCHEDULE? FEB. 5 Pro Bowl flag-football game, 3 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN FEB. 12 Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox RIHANNA AT HALFTIME Rihanna will take center stage as the headline act for this year's Super Bowl halftime show. With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her most recent album was 2016′s “Anti.” Rihanna last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018. The singer said she turned down a similar opportunity for the 2019 Super Bowl that was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5. At the time, many artists voiced support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” PRO BOWL MAKEOVER The Pro Bowl
is getting a major makeover this year after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The flag football contest is Feb. 5 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, one week before the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl debuted in January 1951 in Los Angeles and stayed there for 21 seasons before the game moved to different cities from 1972-80. Hawaii hosted from 1980-2009, and the game has had several homes in the years since, including Miami, Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas. “The game was kind of silly, I guess,” Saints two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk said back in September when the news was announced. “Guys weren’t out there playing true football. Hopefully, there’ll be a lot of interactions with the fans and guys will get their opportunity to go out there and show some skills. I could see that being a good change.”
AP Entertainment Writers Jake Coyle and Jonathan Landrum Jr. and AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this story. "

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

The 'Jumbo Jet' Era Ends as Boeing Ships Last 747

"Boeing is set to deliver the last commercial 747 'Jumbo Jet' to Atlas Air this week, closing an era that began 53 years ago with the iconic Pan Am passenger jet. The jet was designed to meet the needs of mass air travel, with its wide body, twin-asiles, and humpback profile. The plane was assembled at Boeing Everett production line in Washington. Atlas Air is a New York-based cargo, charter, and passenger airline. The plane has a cult following among some aviation aficionados. One such fan, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, took the band on tour in its own 747 known as "Ed Force One.While Boeing will no longer produce 747s, jumbo planes are currently experiencing a resurgence. Airlines have started using the larger planes amid delivery delays of newer aircraft. After a difficult couple of years for Boeing following the crash of two 747 Max planes, the company is now seeing a spike in new orders. The company delivered 480 planes in 2022, compared to 340 in 2021, and accepted 774 new orders last year, compared to 479 the year before. "
WASHINGTON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

Matt Rhule files suit against the Panthers, sources confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is suing the Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News on Wednesday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons Terms of the lawsuit have not yet been released. The team as well as the law firm for Rhule both declined […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cheddar News

Slow-Moving Winter Storm Expected to Wreak Havoc on Southern States

"Parts of the south are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wet wintry weather that will last for most of the workweek.Arctic air is forecasted to settle over areas stretching from the Southern Plains up through Tennessee and Kentucky and will be coupled with freezing rain, sleet, and potential snow in some locations.Travel during the next four days could become dangerous as the potential for tree damage and downed power lines due to heavy ice increases. Roads are also expected to be slicked with ice.In 2021, an extreme winter storm forced mass electricity outages across the state of Texas impacting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Tom Brady Retires, Insisting This Time It's For Good

"TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.“Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away," Brady says as the message begins. “I'm retiring. For good."He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career. "
Cheddar News

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dies at 75

"By Andrew Dalton Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Wage Gains Slowed in Final Months of 2022 as Fed Preps Next Rate Hike

"Wages and benefits for U.S. workers increased 1 percent in the period between October and December. The gains were sizable by historical standards but slower than the 1.2 percent jump in the previous three months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics's employment cost index. Quarterly wage gains usually don't pass 1 percent but were consistently higher through 2022, as a tight labor market pushed many employers to sweeten the deal for workers. In the first quarter of 2022, worker compensation was up 1.4 percent, the biggest gains since 2001. Those gains began to slow in the final months of the year,...
Cheddar News

WHO: COVID Still an Emergency but Nearing 'Inflection' Point

"The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual executive board meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak.But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at least 170,000 people have died around the world in connection with the...
Cheddar News

New Mexico Prosecutor to Announce Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin

"New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Tuesday is set to file involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021. The shooting took place roughly 15 months ago when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director. Baldwin has called the shooting a "tragic accident" and denied the charges. He is currently pursuing a lawsuit against those who supplied the loaded .45-caliber revolver.Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed face two sets of charges. One, involuntary manslaughter, is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine in New Mexico. The second charge alleges "recklessness" with a gun and could result in a mandatory five years in prison. Along with the charges, the New Mexico prosecutor is set to release documents and a statement outlining her office's evidence and the details of a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls, who was responsible for safety on the set. "The evidence and facts speak for themselves," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies' office, said in a statement provided to Reuters. "
NEW MEXICO STATE
Cheddar News

Sixth Memphis Officer Relieved of Duty After Deadly Beating of Tyre Nichols

"A sixth officer involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols was relieved of duty, according to Karen Rudolph, a spokeswoman for the Memphis Police department.Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was also a member of the now notorious SCORPION unit, which had been disbanded following the release of the more than hour-long video that provided details from the deadly encounter. Hemphill was apparently disciplined shortly after the January 7 incident.An attorney for Hemphill confirmed that he was the third officer to arrive on the scene of the initial stop but said that Hemphill was not present during the second...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy