West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena.

In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed:

Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds)

Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds)

Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds).

The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.



