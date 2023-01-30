ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

By Elise Margulis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena.

In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed:

Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds)

Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds)

Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds).

The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPPw4_0kVlNcaw00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: East Brunswick Girls' and Boys' Teams Both Take the Gold in GMC Championships

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls' and boys' swim teams both won the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships last weekend in Perth Amboy. The girls' team took first overall with 621 points. The East Brunswick boys prevailed with 540.5 points. The East Brunswick girls won by the largest margin in the history of the GMC Championships. For the EB girls, Kaileigh Kennedy won the 200 free in 1:59.76, and the 500 free in 5:18.37. Katherine Kennedy won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.39. Katie Ryan prevailed in the butterfly in 56.39. East Brunswick also won in the 400 freestyle relays,...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence's Win over Roselle Catholic Gives Pioneers Division Championship

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- In the midst of a week with a couple of high-profile opponents on the schedule, the New Providence girls basketball team nonetheless could not look past its opponent on Wednesday, Roselle Catholic. The Pioneers held Roselle Catholic scoreless in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lions, 67-34, to clinch the Watchung Division championship of the Union County Conference. It is New Providence's fourth consecutive division crown. This could have been a "trap game" for the Pioneers, who defeated highly regarded Pope John of Sparta on Monday and who will host Ocean Township (18-1) Thursday night....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mahopac Hosts Youth Tournament

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Hosted at the high school last Sunday (1/29), the 2023 Mahopac Wrestling Youth Tournament brought together the best of Section 1’s future varsity wrestlers to battle it out in the Mighty Might (2016-2018), Bantum (2014-2015), Intermediate (2012-2013), Novice (2010-2011), and Schoolboy (2008-2009) divisions. The top three in each bracket won individual medals. The previous day (1/28), Mahopac’s varsity wrestling team hosted the Caruso Memorial Tournament and placed second. Pace Zeiler (110 lbs.), Joe Ramirez (118 lbs.), and Chris Morris (152 lbs.) won their divisions, and the Indians ended the day with 10 total place finishers.
MAHOPAC, NY
TAPinto.net

D'Costa Knocks in Rebound of Doyle Curry Shot for Power-Play Goal in 3rd for Chatham Boys Ice Hockey in 1-1 Tie vs. M. Knolls

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- After Luc D'Costa's goal early in the third period, it looked like Chatham would hold on for a wipe-the-sweat-off-the-brow boys ice hockey win vs. Morris Knolls.  But when Jack Martinez scored the equalizer for Morris Knolls in the 12th minute of the period, it turned into a break-your-stick 1-1 tie for the Cougars on Wednesday afternoon at Mennen Sports Arena. "It's really disappointing because we were playing really hard, but we kind of let up a little after we scored," D'Costa said. Chatham goalie Nate May and Golden Eagles goalie Aidan Marvin were locked into a scoreless tie entering the third...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Edges Out Sparta

NEWTON, NJ – The Braves wrestlers got past the Spartans on Tuesday night 36-33 on the Newton mat. Newton’s wins: 126 lbs James Marotta with a pin in 0:50 144 lbs Michael Melillo in a 3-2 decision 157 lbs Thaylor Sibblies with a pin in 1:13 175 lbs Brayden Nolan in a 5-1 decision 190 lbs Davon Hook with a pin in 5:05 215 lbs Daniel Barry with a pin in 0:11 285 lbs Brody Guerra with a pin in 2:54 Newton moves their record to an even 9-9.  On Friday River Dell will come to Newton.  On Monday Newton will host Glen Rock in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 1 quarterfinal round beginning at 5 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-RIdge Tames Wallington, 71-31

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter, in running away to a 71-31 victory over Wallington in an NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Wallington High School.  Wood-Ridge improves to 7-12 on the season, while Wallington falls to 4-15 on the season. The Blue Devils, up 11 entering the second quarter, blew open the game, outscoring the Panthers 24-3 to take a 45-13 lead into halftime. Eric Barton led Wood-Ridge with 16 points, while Ryan Lagrasta added 13 for the Blue Devils.  Jaydin Punt also added 10 points for Wood-Ridge, as eight players scored for the Blue Devils on the night.
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Baskeball: Hasbrouck Heights Pulls Away From Becton

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Evan Werner had 21 points and Hasbrouck Heights posted a strong fourth quarter as the Aviators handed Becton a 64-51 defeat in a NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Becton Regional High School. The Aviators led 15-12 after one quarter, and took a 27-25 lead into halftime.  They stretched their lead to four points, 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Wildcats 22-13 down the stretch for the victory. Jack Baker and Anthony Peterson each added 17 points for the Aviators, who improved to 14-5 on the season with the win.  Becton, which fell to 7-12 with the loss, was led Adrian Rozon who had 18 points. Michael Lombardi chipped in 12 and Cole Thomas 11 for the Wildcats. Hasbrouck Heights (14-5) 15 12 15 22 64 Becton (7-12) 12 13 13 13 51             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 6 1 21   Mike Canavatchel 1 0 0 2   Caden DeRosa 0 0 2 2   Shane Ike 1 0 0 2   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 6 0 5 17   Donovan Auriemma 0 0 0 0   Anthony Peterson 5 1 4 17   Totals: 15 7 13 64               Becton 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Izayah Royster 0 0 2 2   Cole Thomas 4 1 0 11   Jasdeep Nagra 4 0 0 8   Michael Lombardi 1 3 1 12   Adrian Rozon 3 4 0 18   Totals: 12 8 3 51  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston College, Hoie will swim for Providence College and Krack will run cross-country/track at the University of Richmond. L to r: Alex Krack, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Ryan Barry
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden

Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board. That said, there were several positives to build on, however, there were glaring issues they must correct. For example, in the first quarter, the Tigers fell to a 16-point deficit to Linden (18-2). In fact, this bad start to the game was the difference throughout the game. It...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood High School's Annual Charity Benefit Game in Honor of Matt Carlson

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team plays its annual benefit game on Wednesday night at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m. against New Brunswick High School. Wednesday's game will be played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in a tragic accident over Thanksgiving break in an ATV accident while vacationing with his family in Georgia. The 16-year-old was a member of the Chargers boys junior varsity basketball team and the varsity baseball team. Tickets are $3 for adults and $1 for students. Seniors and kids are free. All the proceeds from attendance fees, concessions and the 50/50 raffle will be donated in Carlson's memory.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Recap - Del Val Upsets Phillipsburg 33-27

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Delaware Valley won the first four bouts to take a 17-0 lead and that was too much for Phillipsburg High School to overcome as the Terriers defeated the Stateliners 33-27 in a Skyland Conference cross-division wresting match Monday night in Alexandria Twp. Del Val improves to 12-3 on the season while P’burg drops to 10-2. It was just the third loss for the Stateliners in 29 matches under second-year coach Brad Gentzle. This was DelVal’s first win over the Stateliners since 2006. Ouch. Almost hurts as much as that Warren Hills match. In fact, that was the Liner...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Dayton Hands Elizabeth its First Loss, 63-58, in OT

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Dayton girls basketball team dealt previously unbeaten Elizabeth its first loss of the season, 63-58, in overtime on Wednesday. Sami Casey scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-5), who outscored Elizabeth, 11-6, in overtime. Molly Martys finished with 15 points, Amiel Dillard had 12 points and Angela Gatto netted 10 points for Dayton. Dillard hit a jumper in the lane to give Dayton a 56-54 lead with 3:02 left in overtime. Martys hit a driving rebound basket with 1:52 to go to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 58-54. After an Elizabeth basket, Casey sank both ends of a one-and-one with 29 seconds left to give Dayton a 60-56 lead. A layup by Caitlyn Del Duca in the final seconds capped the scoring for Dayton. Dynasty Chandler grabbed 18 rebounds to go with 11 points for Elizabeth (20-1).
DAYTON, OH
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost 12-2 on Tuesday to Old Bridge High School. Oscar Paradysz scored two power play goals for CBR. Sean Aronson, Parker Lane and Sonny Lawson had assists for CBR. Old Bridge's Chris LoCicero had five goals and two assists for the Knights. Shane Albrect and Nick Gallo both had two goals apiece for Old Bridge. Anthony Fattorusso, Shane Culley and Chase Lynch also had goals for the Knights.  Eryk Miastkowski played the first two periods of the game in net for CBR. Miastkowski faced 28 shots and made 19 saves. Sophomore Dominick Spicuzzo made his goaltending debut for CBR in the third period. Spicuzzo faced six shots and made three saves. Logan Schroeder picked up the victory in net for the Knights. Schroeder faced 34 shots and made 32 saves. CBR returns to the ice on Friday afternoon at the Club at Woodbridge to play Colonia-Woodbridge High School. Colonia-Woodbridge won the previous meeting between the two teams. Game time is at 3 p.m. 
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Monthly ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’ Kicks-Off by Celebrating 37th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The West Orange High School Media Association (WOHSSMA) is excited to announce the launch of their brand new 'Student Scholar Athlete Program' on February 1, 2023, which coincides with the 37th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). The program is the brainchild of West Orange High School Media Association founder and Class of 2023 scholar athlete, Mason Bashkoff. The program will feature a different Varsity athlete every week, and will be sponsored by a local business in town to help continue the association's mission of connecting the high school athletics program to the West Orange community....
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news.  Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Frank J. Cicarell Academy Students JoinsKean High School Honors Band

Elizabeth, NJ - Seven of Elizabeth's music students from Frank J. Cicarell Academy, in grades 9 through 12, joined the Kean University Wind Ensemble as members of the Kean high school honors band.    These children received a three-day intensive workshop to learn collegiate-level music from Dr. Thomas Connors and instructors from the Kean University Music Department after being nominated by staff members Ms. Foreman and Mr. Bolivar who were impressed with the caliber of the student's musicianship.   Along with other nearby high schools taking part in this event, the concert was held on Sunday, January 29th at the Enlow Recital Hall.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy